ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill: Carbon Emissions, Live Music, and Franklin Paving

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, September 8th. She discussed testifying about the town’s position on Duke Energy’s carbon plan, The Tracks Music Series, the end of the Franklin Street repave, and more. Podcast: Play in new window |...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Frances Shetley Reflects on Her Impact on Carrboro

Sitting in her large yard on Hillsborough street in Carrboro on a sunny summer morning in late August, Frances Lloyd Shetley was showing off her fern garden. “This is a tassel fern, here,” she said, pointing to a large, potted fern on the patio. “And I have a great big one over here that I look at most every day that I enjoy.”
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC System Introduces New Database to Help Transfers

Transferring between higher education institutions is a common practice and on Thursday, the University of North Carolina System announced a new tool for those looking to move within North Carolina’s schools. The system officially launched its Common Numbering System database and web page, which will help undergraduate students navigate...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
chapelboro.com

This Just In: Thank You, Duke

This Just In – Next Tuesday, September 13, is World Sepsis Awareness Day. For me, the first week of September – every September from now on – is a sepsis awareness reminder. But every day is “Awareness Day” at my house. Three years ago this...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Lisa Kaylie, Executive Director, Extraordinary Ventures

Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures Lisa Kaylie visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 7th. She discussed their mission and the upcoming Inclusive Employment Summit to help connect businesses with workers with developmental disabilities. Sponsored by the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill Carrboro. Podcast: Play...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Football Player Don Chapman Arrested in Chatham County

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence and suicide. Don Chapman, a senior defensive back on the UNC football team, was arrested in Chatham County Wednesday night, according to reports. Inside Carolina reported the news of Chapman’s charges on Thursday afternoon, citing confirmation by the Chatham County clerk...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Blue
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around the Hill: September 9 – September 11

Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, September 8 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Start your weekend early with some live music. The Tracks Music Fest is back and kicking off this Thursday, September 8th. The concert is free and will be outdoors at the Rosemary and Columbia St. Parking Lot. This week’s show will feature rap artist Godric, experimental folk band Magic Tuber String Band, and dance and electronic artist VSPRTN. Each show will be hosted by 97.9 The Hill’s own Aaron Keck! For more information about the artists playing, click here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Tracks Music Series Returns for 2022, Kicks Off September 8

Together, the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership and Community Arts and Culture are bringing the Tracks Music Series back for 2022!. The Tracks Music series features free outdoor concerts on Thursday evenings, live performances from some of the acts from the newest cohort of local artists on Tracks Music Library. What...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Retirement
chapelboro.com

No. 2 UNC Women’s Soccer Takes Dominant Win Over No. 3 Duke

The UNC women’s soccer team controlled its match with Duke from start to finish Thursday night, using two second-half goals to pull away with a 3-0 win against the Blue Devils. The win avenged a 1-0 defeat to Duke at Dorrance Field last season. Carolina completely dictated play for...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke

Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game

Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
BOONE, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Volleyball Defeats Charlotte For Third Straight Win

The UNC volleyball team picked up its fourth win of the season and second away from home Tuesday night, defeating Charlotte in four sets. After dropping a close first set, the Tar Heels won the next three in a row by a total of nine points. Notre Dame transfer Charley Niego continued her star turn in her final season of collegiate eligibility, leading Carolina with a season-high 20 kills and .311 hitting percentage. Reigning ACC Freshman of the Year Mabrey Shaffmaster wasn’t far behind with 19 kills against the 49ers. No other Tar Heel had more than 10.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Not Even Close

Yep, it sure looks like Devin Leary is ACC Player of the Year. I shook my head after the 2022 preseason All-ACC team came out with N.C. State’s Leary tabbed as the conference player of the year. After the first week, he is among the worst QBs in the league.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy