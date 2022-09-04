Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill: Carbon Emissions, Live Music, and Franklin Paving
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, September 8th. She discussed testifying about the town’s position on Duke Energy’s carbon plan, The Tracks Music Series, the end of the Franklin Street repave, and more. Podcast: Play in new window |...
The 5:00 News – Jobs for Mebane, Capital Projects, and Chapel Hill Housing
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the 5:00 news, including a jobs announcement for Mebane, Capital Projects in Orange County, and the need for housing in Chapel Hill.
Frances Shetley Reflects on Her Impact on Carrboro
Sitting in her large yard on Hillsborough street in Carrboro on a sunny summer morning in late August, Frances Lloyd Shetley was showing off her fern garden. “This is a tassel fern, here,” she said, pointing to a large, potted fern on the patio. “And I have a great big one over here that I look at most every day that I enjoy.”
UNC System Introduces New Database to Help Transfers
Transferring between higher education institutions is a common practice and on Thursday, the University of North Carolina System announced a new tool for those looking to move within North Carolina’s schools. The system officially launched its Common Numbering System database and web page, which will help undergraduate students navigate...
This Just In: Thank You, Duke
This Just In – Next Tuesday, September 13, is World Sepsis Awareness Day. For me, the first week of September – every September from now on – is a sepsis awareness reminder. But every day is “Awareness Day” at my house. Three years ago this...
On Air Today: Lisa Kaylie, Executive Director, Extraordinary Ventures
Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures Lisa Kaylie visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, September 7th. She discussed their mission and the upcoming Inclusive Employment Summit to help connect businesses with workers with developmental disabilities. Sponsored by the Chamber for a Greater Chapel Hill Carrboro. Podcast: Play...
UNC Football Player Don Chapman Arrested in Chatham County
Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence and suicide. Don Chapman, a senior defensive back on the UNC football team, was arrested in Chatham County Wednesday night, according to reports. Inside Carolina reported the news of Chapman’s charges on Thursday afternoon, citing confirmation by the Chatham County clerk...
On Air Today: Sally Greene and Paul Jones, Authors
Aaron chats with married authors Sally Greene and Paul Jones, who are doing a joint reading Saturday at 6:00 at Hillsborough’s Thomas Stevens Gallery.
Talking Books: Tracks Music Series
Music is the prompt this week, as Susan and Aaron look forward to the Tracks Music Series, starting Thursday in downtown Chapel Hill.
Weekend Around the Hill: September 9 – September 11
Check out the exciting and fun events happening around your community this weekend!. Thursday, September 8 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Start your weekend early with some live music. The Tracks Music Fest is back and kicking off this Thursday, September 8th. The concert is free and will be outdoors at the Rosemary and Columbia St. Parking Lot. This week’s show will feature rap artist Godric, experimental folk band Magic Tuber String Band, and dance and electronic artist VSPRTN. Each show will be hosted by 97.9 The Hill’s own Aaron Keck! For more information about the artists playing, click here.
Tracks Music Series Returns for 2022, Kicks Off September 8
Together, the Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership and Community Arts and Culture are bringing the Tracks Music Series back for 2022!. The Tracks Music series features free outdoor concerts on Thursday evenings, live performances from some of the acts from the newest cohort of local artists on Tracks Music Library. What...
UNC Men’s Golf’s Matt Clark Wins Assistant Coach of the Year Award
Matt Clark of the UNC men’s golf team has helped take the program to new heights in recent years. Now, Clark is being recognized with the 2022 Jan Strickland Assistant Coach of the Year Award, presented by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The Strickland Award is presented to...
No. 2 UNC Women’s Soccer Takes Dominant Win Over No. 3 Duke
The UNC women’s soccer team controlled its match with Duke from start to finish Thursday night, using two second-half goals to pull away with a 3-0 win against the Blue Devils. The win avenged a 1-0 defeat to Duke at Dorrance Field last season. Carolina completely dictated play for...
Chansky’s Notebook: ‘Power’ of Duke
Is Jon Scheyer Coach K’s successor or his own man?. The royal straight flush the new Duke basketball coach continues to run raises a number of questions. Does Scheyer landing 6-foot-8 forward TJ Power as his next 5-star in the class of 2023 show that he has Mike Krzyzewski’s recruiting chops or more about the potency of the Duke brand?
Mack Brown: UNC Defense ‘Embarrassed’ After Appalachian State Game
Three days later, the dust is still settling from UNC and App State’s historic encounter in Boone. The game set the Kidd Brewer Stadium turf aflame, as the teams combined for 62 points in the fourth quarter and 124 overall in the 63-61 Carolina victory. For those counting at home, that’s more total points than when the two men’s basketball teams squared off in the Smith Center last season.
UNC Volleyball Defeats Charlotte For Third Straight Win
The UNC volleyball team picked up its fourth win of the season and second away from home Tuesday night, defeating Charlotte in four sets. After dropping a close first set, the Tar Heels won the next three in a row by a total of nine points. Notre Dame transfer Charley Niego continued her star turn in her final season of collegiate eligibility, leading Carolina with a season-high 20 kills and .311 hitting percentage. Reigning ACC Freshman of the Year Mabrey Shaffmaster wasn’t far behind with 19 kills against the 49ers. No other Tar Heel had more than 10.
Chansky’s Notebook: Not Even Close
Yep, it sure looks like Devin Leary is ACC Player of the Year. I shook my head after the 2022 preseason All-ACC team came out with N.C. State’s Leary tabbed as the conference player of the year. After the first week, he is among the worst QBs in the league.
UNC Football at Georgia State: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Kickoff Time
The UNC football team will play its second consecutive road game at a Sun Belt opponent this weekend, traveling down to Atlanta to play Georgia State. The Tar Heels handled the Panthers last season in Kenan Stadium, defeating the visitors 59-17. Carolina is looking to begin the season 3-0 for the second time in the last three years.
