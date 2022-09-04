Rose Mae Cefalu Allison was born February 24, 1929, to the union of the late Charles Anthony Cefalu and Mary Theresa Giordano Cefalu in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was the third born of eleven children. Rose attended Annunciation Catholic School and graduated from Bogalusa High School. She then attended Southeastern Louisiana University where she met James W. Allison. They married and lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, Oxford, Mississippi and Natchez, Mississippi while she worked as a secretary supporting the two as he went to medical school. After two years of living in Berchtesgaden, Germany, they finally settled in Vicksburg, Mississippi where they had five children. They were married for thirty-two years.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO