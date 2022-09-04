ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Elisa Harris-Dillon

Elisa Harris-Dillon a resident of Vicksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 30 in the Baptist Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 46. She worked in the casino industry and was a member of Cool Springs M. B. Church. She was preceded in death by her father Edward Louis...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Samuel Keith Winchester Sr.

Samuel Keith Winchester Sr. the eldest of two sons born to Samuel A. and Ella Donaldson Winchester of Rodney, MS passed away on Tuesday, August 30 in the University of MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 49. He was a graduate of Jefferson County High School in 1991 in Fayette, MS and went on to attain his bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and a master’s in science degree in secondary education from Alcorn State University.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records Aug. 29 to Sept. 5

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 29 to September 5. *JKG LLC to Suretha (Curtis) Banks and Keith Curtis, Block 4, Lot 15, Hilldale Estates No. 1. *Jerry Wayne Beard and Susan Westcott Beard to Suzanne Kelly Lopez, Part of Section 17, Township 6...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Second Saturday brings live music, Santa to downtown Vicksburg this weekend

It might only be September, but Santa and his elves are already hard at work preparing for the Christmas season. To celebrate Vicksburg’s Second Saturday event in downtown Vicksburg, Santa Claus himself will be at Lorelei Books, 1103 Washington St., visiting with all the good little boys and girls of Warren County from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children and their parents will have the opportunity to “Subscribe to Santa’s Mailing List” to receive a letter from Ole Saint Nick in December.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Rose Mae Cefalu Allison

Rose Mae Cefalu Allison was born February 24, 1929, to the union of the late Charles Anthony Cefalu and Mary Theresa Giordano Cefalu in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was the third born of eleven children. Rose attended Annunciation Catholic School and graduated from Bogalusa High School. She then attended Southeastern Louisiana University where she met James W. Allison. They married and lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, Oxford, Mississippi and Natchez, Mississippi while she worked as a secretary supporting the two as he went to medical school. After two years of living in Berchtesgaden, Germany, they finally settled in Vicksburg, Mississippi where they had five children. They were married for thirty-two years.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs

One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Bob Garner’s Pipe Organ

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson couple by the name of Bob and Tippy Garner have an unusual musical instrument in their home. Several people have pianos in their homes but Bob and Tippy Garner have taken it to the new level. Bob Garner keeps his unusual instrument in a room at the back of […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

LOOKING BACK: A little bit of history on 1320-1322 Mulberry St. — The Mulberry building today

This article is provided courtesy of The Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation. 1320-1322 Mulberry Street– This large brick building was constructed on the northwest corner of Mulberry and Crawford streets perhaps in 1853. It was the “new” store of Cobb and Manlove, produce, grocery, and commission merchant, in September of that year.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Iowa Boulevard traffic reduced to two lanes beginning Thursday

Beginning Thursday, Iowa Boulevard will be two-lane by McDonald’s until further notice while workers repair a slide area. John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU football, Lowe’s distributes truckloads of bottled water to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After having no water or air conditioning just days before their season opener on Sunday, Jackson State University’s football team took time to distribute water to capital city residents just on Tuesday. Coach Deion Sanders’ squad partnered with Lowe’s of West Jackson to donate truckloads...
JACKSON, MS
WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
JACKSON, MS
kasu.org

The water is back in Jackson, Mississippi. But what happens next?

After a week without water, the taps are back on in Jackson,Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that water pressure has returned to the state’s capital city. But residents still can’t actually drink the water coming out of their faucets without boiling it first. That means residents have been on a “boilwater” notice for more than a month.
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg nonprofit Drive to Thrive receives laptop donations from AT&T

Drive to Thrive, an after-school program in Vicksburg, received a donation of 30 laptops from AT&T on Wednesday. The organization is a nonprofit mentoring program that provides services for school-age students in the area. To make the donation, AT&T partnered with Human I-T, a nonprofit organization that refurbishes used computers for low-income individuals.
VICKSBURG, MS
americancraftbeer.com

Anheuser-Busch Provides Emergency Drinking Water To Jackson Mississippi

Last week floods overpowered Jackson, Mississippi’s aging infrastructure, leaving the city with no running water, and the nation’s #1 brewer stepped up bigtime. At the request of the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch delivered truckloads – more than 200,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to support local communities impacted by the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS

