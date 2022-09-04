Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Elisa Harris-Dillon
Elisa Harris-Dillon a resident of Vicksburg passed away on Tuesday, August 30 in the Baptist Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 46. She worked in the casino industry and was a member of Cool Springs M. B. Church. She was preceded in death by her father Edward Louis...
Vicksburg Post
Martha “Lady” Mary McNamara
Miss Martha “Lady” Mary McNamara, formerly of 1803 Grove Street in Vicksburg,. passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison, Mississippi on. September 02, 2022, shortly after celebrating her 100th birthday. “Lady” was last surviving member of her close-knit family of 11 siblings. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier’s Academy for Girls in 1941. She began her distinguished, 46 year professional career shortly thereafter, working at the Mississippi River Commission and ultimately as the personal secretary to the Commanding Generals. For her entire life and until her passing, she remained the epitome of her namesake; always genteel, gracious, refined and soft spoken but equally as independent, smart and strong. The numerous nieces and nephews that she leaves behind will always and fondly remember Lady’s smile , wit, gentle laugh and her signature red hair. The family extends its most sincere and heartfelt thanks to Deputy Director Felichia Fields, her faithful CNA Latasha, Kindred Hospice Care, and all of the very special individuals that provided such thoughtful care to Lady during her stay at St. Catherine’s. A funeral service is currently planned for 10 AM on Friday, September 09, 2022, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home Chapel, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg nonprofit Drive to Thrive receives laptop donations from AT&T
Drive to Thrive, an after-school program in Vicksburg, received a donation of 30 laptops from AT&T on Wednesday. The organization is a nonprofit mentoring program that provides services for school-age students in the area. To make the donation, AT&T partnered with Human I-T, a nonprofit organization that refurbishes used computers for low-income individuals.
Vicksburg Post
Rose Mae Cefalu Allison
Rose Mae Cefalu Allison was born February 24, 1929, to the union of the late Charles Anthony Cefalu and Mary Theresa Giordano Cefalu in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was the third born of eleven children. Rose attended Annunciation Catholic School and graduated from Bogalusa High School. She then attended Southeastern Louisiana University where she met James W. Allison. They married and lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, Oxford, Mississippi and Natchez, Mississippi while she worked as a secretary supporting the two as he went to medical school. After two years of living in Berchtesgaden, Germany, they finally settled in Vicksburg, Mississippi where they had five children. They were married for thirty-two years.
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
Vicksburg Post
After 16 years, Burke steps down from Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau board
Lori Burke has given her time and talents serving on the Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau board and now after 16 years, she is stepping down. “Now that my career has transitioned, I thought this would be a great opportunity for the board to bring someone else in with some fresh tourism and marketing ideas,” Burke said.
Vicksburg Post
Iowa Boulevard traffic reduced to two lanes beginning Thursday
Beginning Thursday, Iowa Boulevard will be two-lane by McDonald’s until further notice while workers repair a slide area. John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Aug. 29 to Sept. 5
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 29 to September 5. *JKG LLC to Suretha (Curtis) Banks and Keith Curtis, Block 4, Lot 15, Hilldale Estates No. 1. *Jerry Wayne Beard and Susan Westcott Beard to Suzanne Kelly Lopez, Part of Section 17, Township 6...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg businesses aid those suffering from the Jackson water crisis
Several Vicksburg businesses have stepped up to help those affected by the recent water crisis in Jackson. Many Jackson homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water for the past week, forcing people to wait in long lines for drinking water or water to flush toilets. Even though officials declared that most in Jackson were back with running water Monday, the city is still under a state-issued boil water notice.
Vicksburg Post
Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs
One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: A little bit of history on 1320-1322 Mulberry St. — The Mulberry building today
This article is provided courtesy of The Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation. 1320-1322 Mulberry Street– This large brick building was constructed on the northwest corner of Mulberry and Crawford streets perhaps in 1853. It was the “new” store of Cobb and Manlove, produce, grocery, and commission merchant, in September of that year.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School named Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Tuesday morning that Vicksburg High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. In a letter from Dr. Judith Warend Fields, the organization’s CEO, she stated that Vicksburg High School met the required criteria in nine performance areas required for this award:
Vicksburg Post
Game Plan
The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event. Over the River Run. Registration is now open for the 34th Annual Over the River Run, a 5-mile run and...
Vicksburg Post
Visit Vicksburg 2023 Tourism Grant Program now accepting applications
Visit Vicksburg is accepting applications for its 2023 Tourism Grant Program (TGP). This program assists festivals, events, attractions and organizations that impact tourism in Warren County. “We hope the grant program will help our partners draw more visitors to Vicksburg,” said Laura Beth Strickland, executive director. “We have researched other...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg board delays decision on zoning appeal for Marcus Bottom liquor store
A Vicksburg businessman seeking to have a piece of property on Halls Ferry Road in Marcus Bottom rezoned so he can open a liquor store and laundromat will have to wait for a decision by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The board Tuesday took the appeal by business owner...
Vicksburg Post
Gators hit reset button with Region 2-5A, home opener against Canton
When the dust settles and the season is over, the Vicksburg Gators still plan to be part of the MHSAA Class 5A championship conversation. A gut-wrenching 0-2 start has not changed that one bit. The Gators lost their first two games by a combined total of six points. They’ll now...
Vicksburg Post
USACE Vicksburg District performs initial assessments at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
The U.S. Army of Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District received a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment to perform pump assessments at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Ridgeland, Miss., Sept. 1 to support the Jackson water crisis. The Vicksburg District engineers were on site after receiving the mission...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Department Reports: auto theft, aggravated assault and grand larceny
On Sept. 1 at 10:17 p.m., officers responded to the Uptown Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd., in reference to an auto theft. The victim stated someone stole his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck. According to the victim, the vehicle was locked but the keys were inside. This case is under...
Vicksburg Post
Classic silent film to have live musical score at Strand Theatre
The Strand Theatre will have a special screening of the classic 1929 silent film “Man With a Movie Camera” with a live performance by Austin-based music duo Montopolis. The band will be performing an original score they have composed to accompany the film. Daniel Boone, the Director of...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg receives bid on erosion repair projects
A Vicksburg contractor was the lone bidder on a project to repair erosion damage on Farmer Street and Clover Lane. Central Asphalt’s bid of $500,645 was received by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and then taken under advisement. The project will be paid for in part by a...
