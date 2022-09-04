Trump suggests the Mar-a-Lago documents were bound for his library. But advisers say he's rarely talked about it.

IF trump runs again, there's NO WAY he can scream "RIGGED!!!" when he loses again. Right? Or will trumpers fall for it AGAIN? This is just a hypothetical because he's not running.
First he tells the National Archives he doesn’t have them. Now they’re there bc of his library? Why does anyone continue to believe anything this guy says? Says he never knew Stormy Daniels, then $35,000 later … oops my bad. So many other examples. He’s a habitual liar 🤥
I for one would love to visit the Trump Libery. I imagine a full day spent reading Dr. Seuss, flipping through picture books, listening to audio recording loops of rally speech after speech. Maybe co- locate at Disney World to keep it in Florida, you could call it the Trump's Tragic Kingdom.
Related
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?
Barron Trump’s Growth Spurt Shocks Supporters Who Notice He’s Taller Than Parents Donald and Melania
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
A storm is coming: It might sweep Trump and the GOP into history's dustbin
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King
Jared Kushner said the Mar-a-Lago raid was a mistake by Trump's enemies. He spoke after rampant speculation arose that he may have tipped off the FBI.
Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady: Enemies said they’d split as soon as Donald left the White House. But he hints he’ll run again and friends paint her as the power behind the throne
Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump ex-Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be elected president in 2024
Jared Kushner suggests he wouldn't join another Trump administration, saying he is 'enjoying the private sector' too much
Tiffany Trump is getting married at Mar-a-Lago this fall. Here are all the wedding details we know so far.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4518