Jackson, MS

Picayune Item

Mississippi Highway Patrol is making preparations for Cadet Class 67

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 67. The class is scheduled to begin in late January 2023, and will last approximately 18 weeks with training conducted at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl, Mississippi. The minimum qualifications...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kbia.org

Views of the News: The Mississippi water crisis

Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
JACKSON, MS
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
Essence

The Jackson Water Crisis Shows America Isn't A Democracy

State powers that have control over Jackson, Mississippi's infrastructure don't truly represent the interests of the people. So we're doing the work ourselves. For decades, and arguably centuries, America has ironically become the self-proclaimed model of democracy, freedom, and safety. This sentiment has been embraced, popularized, and often quoted, even though the country has a long history of disregarding the needs of those who don’t look like the people in power. But for those of us in Mississippi, especially the almost 150,000 people in Jackson, our so-called democracy has not afforded us something that is supposed to be a basic human right: clean drinking water. People in Jackson, Mississippi are far from strangers of low water pressure, boil water notices, and most infuriating– being ignored by state government leaders.
JACKSON, MS
WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, MS
Mississippi Link

Commentary: Water blame game can’t shroud the truth

One thing is for sure, the blame-game that we’ve been witnessing around the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is convenient for politicians, yet a faulty approach overall. No one looks like the good guy in all this. None of this addresses Jackson’s decades long water/sewer dilemma. Yet the finger-pointing and divisions persist.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Bob Garner’s Pipe Organ

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson couple by the name of Bob and Tippy Garner have an unusual musical instrument in their home. Several people have pianos in their homes but Bob and Tippy Garner have taken it to the new level. Bob Garner keeps his unusual instrument in a room at the back of […]
JACKSON, MS
edglentoday.com

EPA leader: Jackson needs 'fair share' of money to fix water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that he wants Mississippi's capital city to receive “its fair share” of federal money to repair a https://apnews.com/article/business-us-news-weekend-reads-mississippi-jackson-4feba8f9a550bbaaefb343ae20881b9f">troubled water system that left homes and businesses without running water for several days. Even with...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Water dropped off for senior Jackson residents in need

JACKSON, Miss. — Several volunteer groups are stepping up to provide bottled water to senior Jackson residents. "I have to take 32 pills a day, every day, and I brush my teeth with the bottled water I have," said Windsong Apartment resident Wilma Rockingham. "I just had open-heart surgery. I'm not supposed to be walking those stairs."
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

Children of Victor Mavar Sr. discuss his impact on South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar Sr. left a powerful legacy. A businessman, philanthropist, and family man. Those words stand out about the life of Victor Mavar Sr. Two days after his passing, Josh Jackson sat down with his six children at the family home to discuss his impact on South Mississippi.
BILOXI, MS
