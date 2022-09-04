Read full article on original website
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
WLBT
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t come out of the state’s bank account.
Picayune Item
Mississippi Highway Patrol is making preparations for Cadet Class 67
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 67. The class is scheduled to begin in late January 2023, and will last approximately 18 weeks with training conducted at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl, Mississippi. The minimum qualifications...
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
kbia.org
Views of the News: The Mississippi water crisis
Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
Judge denies state auditor’s motion to dismiss defamation case by Ole Miss professor
A Hinds County Circuit Court judge has denied State Auditor Shad White’s motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas. In his January 2021 motion, White alleged he could not be sued for defamation for allegations he made that Thomas, by participating in a two-day event called a “Scholar […]
kuaf.com
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
Essence
The Jackson Water Crisis Shows America Isn't A Democracy
State powers that have control over Jackson, Mississippi's infrastructure don't truly represent the interests of the people. So we're doing the work ourselves. For decades, and arguably centuries, America has ironically become the self-proclaimed model of democracy, freedom, and safety. This sentiment has been embraced, popularized, and often quoted, even though the country has a long history of disregarding the needs of those who don’t look like the people in power. But for those of us in Mississippi, especially the almost 150,000 people in Jackson, our so-called democracy has not afforded us something that is supposed to be a basic human right: clean drinking water. People in Jackson, Mississippi are far from strangers of low water pressure, boil water notices, and most infuriating– being ignored by state government leaders.
WBUR
Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
This Mississippi high school was just named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Tuesday morning that Vicksburg High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. In a letter from Dr. Judith Warend Fields, the organization’s CEO, she stated that Vicksburg High School met the required criteria in nine performance areas required for this award:
Queen Elizabeth once owned a small corner of Mississippi, though she never stepped foot in the state
Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday at age 96 prompted an outpouring of sorrow around the globe, but few Mississippians knew she once owned a piece of the Magnolia State. Elizabeth, through Courtaulds a British textile company, reportedly owned a portion of a 38,000-acre cotton plantation in Mississippi, beginning in 1968.
Madison County Journal
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
Mississippi Link
Commentary: Water blame game can’t shroud the truth
One thing is for sure, the blame-game that we’ve been witnessing around the failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant is convenient for politicians, yet a faulty approach overall. No one looks like the good guy in all this. None of this addresses Jackson’s decades long water/sewer dilemma. Yet the finger-pointing and divisions persist.
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
Focused on Mississippi: Bob Garner’s Pipe Organ
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson couple by the name of Bob and Tippy Garner have an unusual musical instrument in their home. Several people have pianos in their homes but Bob and Tippy Garner have taken it to the new level. Bob Garner keeps his unusual instrument in a room at the back of […]
edglentoday.com
EPA leader: Jackson needs 'fair share' of money to fix water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that he wants Mississippi's capital city to receive “its fair share” of federal money to repair a https://apnews.com/article/business-us-news-weekend-reads-mississippi-jackson-4feba8f9a550bbaaefb343ae20881b9f">troubled water system that left homes and businesses without running water for several days. Even with...
WAPT
Water dropped off for senior Jackson residents in need
JACKSON, Miss. — Several volunteer groups are stepping up to provide bottled water to senior Jackson residents. "I have to take 32 pills a day, every day, and I brush my teeth with the bottled water I have," said Windsong Apartment resident Wilma Rockingham. "I just had open-heart surgery. I'm not supposed to be walking those stairs."
WLOX
Postpartum women never lost Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. But the state told them they did.
Thanks to misleading letters sent by the Mississippi Division of Medicaid in recent years, tens of thousands of new moms may have chosen to forgo health care after giving birth – even as the federal government was sending Mississippi extra money to help pay for their care during the pandemic.
WLOX
Children of Victor Mavar Sr. discuss his impact on South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar Sr. left a powerful legacy. A businessman, philanthropist, and family man. Those words stand out about the life of Victor Mavar Sr. Two days after his passing, Josh Jackson sat down with his six children at the family home to discuss his impact on South Mississippi.
NOLA.com
Jackson, Mississippi, is facing a water crisis. Could it happen in Louisiana?
In Mississippi's capital city, 150,000 residents are without drinkable running water and will be for the foreseeable future after floodwaters from a swollen Pearl River caused an already struggling water plant to fail. In Louisiana, officials are looking across the state line at the crisis in Jackson with worry, and...
NBC News
