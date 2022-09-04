Effective: 2022-09-08 21:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Hamlin The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota East central Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Southern Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Naples, or 11 miles north of Bryant, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hazel around 1015 PM CDT. Tinkertown around 1020 PM CDT. Goose Lake and Thomas around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Kampeska, Sandy Shore Rec Area, Memorial Park Camping Site, Watertown, Pelican Lake, Watertown City Park, Rauville and Kranzburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO