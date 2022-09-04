Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, South Central Duval by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; South Central Duval Gusty downpours will impact portions of northern St. Johns and eastern Duval Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1040 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower over Ponte Vedra Beach, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Unf, Ponte Vedra Beach, Arlington, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass, Baymeadows, Craig Field, San Pablo and Little Talbot Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 21:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Hamlin The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota East central Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Southern Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Naples, or 11 miles north of Bryant, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hazel around 1015 PM CDT. Tinkertown around 1020 PM CDT. Goose Lake and Thomas around 1025 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Kampeska, Sandy Shore Rec Area, Memorial Park Camping Site, Watertown, Pelican Lake, Watertown City Park, Rauville and Kranzburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
