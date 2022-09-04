Read full article on original website
Google announces Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.
The 6 best Android keyboard apps for effortless typing
Keyboard apps are some of the essential apps on our phones, but we rarely consider replacing them. When you get a new phone, you probably start replacing the default apps with some of the best Android apps, but you'll likely forget about your keyboard. If you're planning on picking up...
How to broadcast messages on your Google Nest
When you have Google Home, several of the best Google Assistant speakers, and Nest Hub smart displays lying around in different rooms, you can use Google Assistant's broadcasting feature to make announcements. The broadcast feature is similar to a modern intercom. You can use it to tell your kids that dinner is ready, inform them when you go to the supermarket, or ask them to come down when guests arrive. The possibilities are endless.
Our favorite online marketplace apps on the Google Play Store
Between a global pandemic that kept American citizens inside their homes and a shaky economy, the process of shopping for and selling goods has changed in every way. There are millions of apps in the Play Store, but it can take a bit of hunting to find the best Android apps. The upshot of so many apps, however, is that it's easy to find just about anything on your phone.
Google delivers its final security patch for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL
While we all eagerly await the arrival of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro next month, Google is finally saying goodbye to two of its most important phones. The Pixel 3a kicked off a lineup of incredible budget picks, bringing back the affordability of legacy Nexus devices while delivering on the camera quality most would expect from anything Pixel-branded. It received its last guaranteed update in May, but Google promised one final patch would arrive by July. Although it's a little later than promised, new software is finally rolling out.
The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
Pixel 6's Quick phrases feature arrives on the Nest Hub Max
Google debuted Quick phrases with the Pixel 6 series in October 2021. At Google I/O this year, the company announced that it is expanding Quick phrases support to the Nest Hub Max. The feature lets you interact with Google Assistant for common everyday interactions without saying "Hey Google" first. Nearly four months after the announcement, Google is finally rolling out Quick phrases support to one of the best smart displays on the market.
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Google remixes its Material You take on the YouTube Music icon
Got an Android device with Material You theming? Are your playlists a priority? Perhaps you noticed something a little bit off with your home screen this past week. You might not have been able to pin it down at first, but if you use YouTube Music for your listening pleasure, we can say it's a change that happened.
Google readies Chromebook keyboard controls for Android games
The Google Play Store has a vast selection of games you can enjoy on almost every Android device, provided this device offers a touchscreen interface. Unless you have one of the best Chromebooks that comes with a touchscreen, you can bid adieu to any chance of enjoying the majority of mobile games to their fullest, all because they weren’t designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, to begin with. Thankfully, things are changing. Google is introducing an early test where keyboard inputs on your Chromebook emulate actual touch input in a handful of Android games.
Google wants to do for your crummy voice calls what it did for Meet call clarity
Phone calls might feel like a thing of the past these days, with messaging, video chats, and social media making up for the bulk of our mobile communication. Your smartphone is, of course, still a phone, and excellent voice quality remains as essential as ever if you're taking meetings on the go. Spotted alongside today's Android 13 QPR1 Beta, Google is developing a feature for its mobile OS that might give voice calls a much-needed quality boost.
Google finally gives the Pixel 7's next-gen Tensor chipset a proper name
Google just announced its October Pixel event, where it'll finally launch its next smartphone series and a first-gen smartwatch. Of course, neither of these come as much of a surprise — the company revealed both back at I/O in May. In that spirit, Google isn't waiting for next month to deliver further information about its new devices, as it's finally revealing what its Tensor successor will be called.
A Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video is the latest leak to hit Google
We are weeks away from learning all we can know about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from Google. There's plenty of substance we've already dug up about the phones, but sometimes, you just need to sit down with a hefty bag of potato chips and munch. The equivalent of that in our field is a low-res unboxing video of what's purportedly a Pixel 7 Pro coming out of Bangladesh.
September Google Play system updates add some new features for Wear OS users
Earlier this year, Google started publicizing all the changes it regularly delivered via Google Play system updates. We saw the first September update make an appearance yesterday, with enhancements to Google Kids Space, account syncing, and account recovery. These releases aren't strictly once-a-month, though, and it turns out we did not have to wait very long at all for the next one this time. The latest Google Play system updates are now looking to enhance the way Android works with Wear OS, fixing some problems and introducing several small refinements.
WhatsApp is working on chat-based surveys to get your opinion on its latest features
WhatsApp has got to be one of the most frequently updated apps on our radar, and we're constantly hearing about new features under development — many before they're even accessible to beta testers. With that much going on, how can developers keep track of what's working well, and what's failing to meet user expectations? Today we're hearing about plans for the messaging platform to develop a chat-style in-app survey to collect feedback from users.
Fitbit has a Material You-inspired app redesign planned for fall Sense 2 and Versa 4 launch
For IFA 2022, Fitbit brought along its upcoming hardware, showcasing its latest and greatest smartwatches and fitness trackers before they’re launched later in fall this year. We’ve had the chance to take a first glimpse at what the hardware will feel and look like, but that’s not all. The company also offered a sneak peek at a redesigned Fitbit app, complete with Material You-inspired iconography. The new app is slated to launch alongside the new hardware.
Integrating Google Maps with your Docs files is now just as easy as tagging people
Google has focused on shaping its Workspace suite of office utilities including Docs, Sheets, and Slides into playful, collaborative spaces where you can get things done without having to jump between programs and browser tabs. Google recently updated Docs with support for inline emoji, but you could argue smiley faces don’t always belong in documents. Places do, though, which is why Google now allows you to add inline Maps data in Docs files using smart chips.
Gmail ditches icon labels in its navigation bar
Google has embraced Material You design guidelines in a big way, and Gmail is no exception. We got a taste of the Gmail Android app’s new appearance last year, and in addition to the dynamic color theming, we've seen the bottom bar in the app shrink. Google is now continuing to squeeze all the space it can out of that bar, and is doing away with the icon labels in Gmail.
Digital Wellbeing wants to add cough and snore detection to your smartphone
Digital Wellbeing is one of the most important features Google has added in recent years. It was introduced with Android 9 Pie and it became an essential tool for anyone wanting to cut down on unhealthy smartphone usage. It's something that is increasingly becoming a problem with TikTok and Instagram doomscrolling, so it's good that the tools for that exist. But the feature now wants to expand into tracking your health more closely than just that, though, by adding cough and snore detection while you're asleep.
