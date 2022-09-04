ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

theadvocate.com

Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Destrehan holds No. 1 spot in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first edition of the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings are here, and the Destrehan Wildcats hold the top position. The rankings include all LHSAA classifications in the FOX 8 viewing area. Now we’re only week into the season, but this is how it...
DESTREHAN, LA
The Spun

Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A winning Powerball ticket valued at $1,000,000 was sold in Maurepas on Labor Day. The winning ticket was sold at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, according to the Louisiana Lottery. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well as any Powerball or Mega...
MAUREPAS, LA
Eater

New Orleans’s 5 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

So far in 2022, New Orleans has gained a number of exciting restaurants, from a Trinbagonian restaurant specializing in doubles (Queen Trini Lisa) to an elegant spot for modern Indian street food (Tava) to an oyster destination that brings New Orleans bivalves from all over the country (Le Chat Noir).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

6-figure lottery ticket sold in Houma

A lottery ticket worth more than $100,000 was sold recently in Houma. Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced yesterday that an Easy 5 ticket was sold at Nocko's Inc., on Grand Caillou Road in Houma. The ticket is a jackpot winning ticket, matching all 5 numbers. It is worth $131,323 to whomever...
HOUMA, LA
myneworleans.com

National Fried Chicken Festival Unveils Food Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s has announced its highly-anticipated list of local and national restaurants set to participate in the fifth annual event on October 1 – 2 at its new home along the New Orleans Lakefront.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

