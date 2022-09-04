Submitted by Gregory Hancock. Do you love science and electronics or just like learning new things? Are you interested in a new hobby that is both technical and social? Or have you been thinking about how you can help the community in a major disaster, like a cyberattack on our power grid or a Cascadia Subduction Zone mega-quake? Consider getting an amateur radio license – it’s a way to stretch your mind while helping your community and connecting with interesting people.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO