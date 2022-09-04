ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

23 of the most bizarre things that Trump said at his first rally since FBI raid

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

It's been a few months since we publicly heard from Donald Trump and it's not like he hasn't got much to get off his chest.

Trump's cult of personality has taken a severe hit in recent months. From being on the verge of seemingly declaring that he was going to run for president again to having his Mar-A-Lago complex raided by the FBI, it has certainly been a reversal of fortunes for the ex-president.

So we, much like the rest of the world was eager to hear what Trump had to say about this matter. Was it going to be an in-depth and thoughtful take on diplomacy and transparency of the law or was it going to be one of his usual unhinged and completely deranged rambles that go on for hours?

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Let's be honest, you already know the answer but lets have a look what Trump said to his crowd of devoted followers in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump begins by concentrating on crime and looks set to make a point about gun violence before bizarrely pivoting to take a pop at the 'fake news' media.

Trump soon goes on to the FBI raid and laments the agents who searched his home for not putting it back in the condition that they found it, which isn't really part of their job.

Trump uses the FBI as an excuse to roll back the year and take a swipe at Hillary Clinton which prompts a rabid 'lock her up' chant from the crowd.

The real estate tycoon boldly claims that the MAGA movement is the "greatest in the history of the United States" and maybe "the greatest in the history of the world."

Trump shamelessly claims that "Putin was not going into Ukraine" while he was POTUS.

The 76-year-old appears to have some sort of existential crisis as he recounts what his campaign should or should not have been for the 2020 election.

The crowd shockingly boo the idea of the United States sending aid to Ukraine.

Trump briefly halts an explanation of his Russia policy to get the crowd to cheer for someone dressed as Uncle Sam.

The former president turns on his ex-colleague Bill Barr and accuses him of having no courage and being "afraid of bing impeached."

Trump mentions Covid but has a new name for it "Covid dust."

Trump seemingly has no idea where he is or what year it is as he claims Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House "last week" and "kissed his ass."

Still hurting over the 2020 election loss, Trump calls for Mitch McConnell to be "scorned."

Moving onto the cost of gas, Trump takes a swipe at electric cars with a really long story about his friend.

Outrageously, Trump is still using the 'Pocahontas' smear against Elizabeth Warren.

Breaking news: Trump still hates wind turbines.

Trump claims he could have stopped Russia from invading Ukraine by simply saying: "Vladimir, you can't do that."

Trump makes a hint that he is going to run for president again which whips the crowd up into a frenzy.

Trump is now talking about drug dealers, who he wants to be "executed."

While still talking about drugs, Trump accuses China of making the drugs and sending them to the US.

Trump, who is incidentally in Pennsylvania campaigning for Dr Oz, calls Oz's opponent, John Fetterman "a disaster" and makes unfounded claims that he takes drugs.

Trump moves on to spreading misinformation about abortions.

Oh and he also dished out some transphobia as well. Playing all the hits!

Trump wraps things up by listing a bunch of things that he thinks the Democrats are against but actually aren't.


And with that Trump's Pennsylvania rally was done and dusted. Not a vintage performance from the big fella but at least he got to stretch his legs and air some grievances which must have been nice for him.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?

Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
POTUS
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Law & Crime

Judge Refuses to Allow Anti-Trump Former GOP Administration Officials to Weigh in on Special Master, But ‘Appreciates’ Their ‘Willingness to Participate’

The federal judge who issued an unusual Labor Day ruling appointing a special master to review thousands of files seized from the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago estate issued a brief order on Tuesday refusing to allow several onetime GOP officials from filing an amicus brief in opposition to the special master appointment.
POTUS
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Barron Trump
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
Indy100

Eric Trump tried to defend his dad and it completely backfired

Since the Department of Justice released photos documenting some of their findings from their search of Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, allies of Trump have tried to come to his defence.Now, his son Eric Trump is doing the same by using tidiness as an excuse to criticize the FBI.Last Tuesday, the Department of Justice released a photo showing some files obtained at Donald's home with the words 'secret' and 'top secret' across them- indicating the former President had sensitive documents hidden in his home.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhile appearing on the Fox News' show Hannity, Trump criticized...
POTUS
Indy100

Conservatives are now getting triggered by Biden's aviators

Joe Biden can’t do anything right in the eyes of conservative America, but we knew that already. Now, one set of commentators have taken things to ridiculous new levels recently after getting triggered by pictures of the President wearing sunglasses. Political commentator Mercedes Schlapp appeared alongside her husband, Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) Chairman Matt Schlapp, on Conservative station Real America’s Voice when she raised the issue of Biden’s eyewear. Speaking to host Steve Bannon, Mercedes said the media was doing harm by ‘sharing Biden propaganda’. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter “Don’t listen to the mainstream media, because...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Trumpism#Fbi
Indy100

Michelle Obama appears to shade Trump: "once our time's up, we move on"

Barack and Michelle Obama were back in the White House on Wednesday as their official portraits but the former first lady wasn't dishing out pleasantries to everyone - mostly the last inhabitant of the White House. The unveiling of the Obama's official White House portraits had been delayed due to Donald Trump's obstruction of the even while he was in power. Of course, he is no longer president and Joe Biden isn't gonna stand in the way of his pal Obama having his painting hung in the hallowed White House halls. That being said this ceremony proved to be the...
POTUS
Indy100

Vladimir Putin honours murderer with medal after 'liquidation' in war with Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has reportedly honoured a murderer with a medal after he died while fighting in the war against Ukraine. The Russian president awarded the Order of Courage to Ivan Neparatov, 34, whose gang reportedly killed five people. Neparatov was around halfway through a 25-year sentence before being sent to fight in the ongoing invasion of the country. As The Insider reports, Neparatov is said to have been ‘quickly liquidated' after being sent to fight. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter His death certificate showed that he died in August via a 'gunshot explosive shrapnel penetrating wound to the head' in Artemovsk,...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Hillary Clinton to Melania Trump: ‘How’s Your Summer Going?’

Hillary Clinton has one question for Melania Trump—as Donald Trump faces investigations and possible criminal charges: “How’s your summer going?”And for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who wants to take aim at marriage equality following the court’s demolition of Roe v. Wade: “Don’t you want to retire?”For Mark Zuckerberg: “Do you let your kids go on Facebook?”In a candid, barnstorming appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo chat show Watch What Happens Live alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton (who sits on the board of IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company) to promote their new TV show, Gutsy, the former secretary of state held...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Indy100

Biden leans into Dark Brandon alter-ego with brutal put-down to heckler

President Joe Biden seems to be having fun while leaning into his new no-nonsense, tough guy, image.On Monday, Biden spoke to supporters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the annual Laborfest celebration but was interrupted by a heckler in the crowd.In the middle of Biden's speech, the heckler began yelling something unintelligible at the President causing him to stop speaking to address the heckler."Alright, God love ya," Biden said to the heckler with a smirk. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAs the heckler was being removed from the rally, the President encouraged security to 'let him go'. “No, no, no,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Indy100

Why was Bald and Bankrupt 'kicked out of Russia'?

A British travel blogger whose unvarnished videos of Russia captivated millions on YouTube says he has been kicked out of the country - and abruptly ended his video series.Benjamin Rich, who runs the Bald and Bankrupt channel, hadn't posted a video for four weeks - then, four days ago, announced that he had been "thrown in a Russian prison" before being found guilty of unspecified charges.What were those charges? Well, a video shared on YouTube by several other channels appears to show him being interrogated by unseen Russian officials, who quiz him on why he called Putin "crazy", why he...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

AOC thinks she won't be president because 'Americans hate women'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is doubtful about running for president in the future because "so many people in this country hate women" and "would never let that happen."The 32-year-old New York congresswoman expressed her pessimism in an interview with GQ where she shared her thoughts on when young girls say they want her to run for the White House."Sometimes little girls will say, ‘Oh, I want you to be president,’ or things like that," she told me when I asked about whether she believed that she or someone like her could ever lead our country," Ocasio-Cortez said.Sign up to our free...
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
15K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy