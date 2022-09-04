ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Marengo man part of 3-vehicle, fatal motorcycle crash

DELAWARE -- A 22-year-old Columbus man was killed after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, according to the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Stanislaw H. Mott, 22, of Columbus, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Post stated in...
COLUMBUS, OH
GALLERY: Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato 2022

More than 25 Little Misses gathered at the Fredericktown's Little Miss Tomato Show contest Wednesday night. Red dresses colored the stage while candidates were asked several questions. Judges listened and took detailed notes.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Nominations open for Ashland County Women of Achievement

ASHLAND -- Nominations are still being accepted for Ashland County Women of Achievement class of 2022. Nomination forms may be picked up at the Ashland Public Library, Loudonville Public Library, other local businesses, and on Facebook: Ashland County Ohio Women of Achievement. Application deadline is Sept. 30, 2022.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario

ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner. Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.

