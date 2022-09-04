Dave Grohl Breaks Down During Taylor Hawkins Concert; Members Of Metallica, Queen, Paul McCartney, AC/DC Among Those Paying Tribute To Foo Fighters Drummer

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was overcome with emotion as he and his bandmates took to the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium, during a star-studded concert to remember their late drummer Taylor Hawkins .

It was the first time the band had performed live since Hawkins’s death in March this year, and Grohl struggled to compose himself while singing their hit Times Like These , pausing at the lyric: “It’s times like these you learn to love again.”

Musicians joining the Foo Fighters on stage at Wembley included members of Metallica, Queen, Paul McCartney, AC/DC, plus Nile Rodgers and Liam Gallagher.

A rotating set of drummers sat in for Hawkins on Foo Fighters’ numbers, including Travis Barker, Darkness drummer Rufus Tiger Taylor and, movingly, Hawkins’s own teenage son Shane on the song My Hero .

On stage, Grohl paid tribute to Hawkins, calling him his “dear friend, bandmate and brother,” and said, “no-one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could.

“So sing and dance and laugh and cry and scream and make some noise so he can hear us right now.”

The concert was streamed worldwide on MTV’s YouTube channels, with one-hour specials to follow today. Paramount+ screened the show in the US, and it will be available on demand internationally. A similar concert will take place in LA later this month. Proceeds from ticket sales from both concerts will be going to music-associated charities chosen by Hawkins’s family.