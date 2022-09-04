ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NIH Director's Blog

Funding Opportunities for Research on Sickle Cell Disease Pain—Technical Assistance Webinar on October 4

Clinical Research in Complementary and Integrative Health Branch. Clinical Research in Complementary and Integrative Health Branch. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative®, has released two funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) to support large-scale clinical trials on sickle cell disease (SCD) pain management. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) will lead this program in partnership with nine NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices (ICOs). The funding opportunities are expected to support up to three large-scale trials.
Umbilical cord milking may improve health in non-vigorous term and near-term infants

A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant’s body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
