PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – A 16-year-old Holland boy was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash north of the Tulip City on Tuesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Riley Street near 160th Avenue shortly after 9:30 PM. That was where the unnamed teen, alone and driving a compact car westbound, lost control. The vehicle veered to the left and struck several trees.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO