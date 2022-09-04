Read full article on original website
WWMT
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
Fiery car crash in Grattan Twp. leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Investigation underway after fight at Muskegon Middle School
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The superintendent of Muskegon Public Schools is working with police after a fight broke out Wednesday at the middle school as students were getting out of class. In a letter sent to parents, superintendent Matt Cortez says a 17-year-old boy who should not have been on...
62-year-old Cannon Twp. man dies in Grattan Twp. crash
whtc.com
Teen Critically Hurt in North Side Crash
Searchers find body believed to be missing Grand Haven man, police say
GRPD searching for missing man out of Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is on the lookout for a man who was last seen on Sept. 3. Police say Donald Hunnicutt was last seen in the Kentwood area at 1 p.m., however, his exact location at the time of his disappearance was not disclosed.
PD: Woman hit, killed in Marshall crash
WWMTCw
Man with suspected stolen vehicle, handgun lead Emmett Township police on chase
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man tried to escape police Wednesday after leading a chase down Columbia Avenue with a suspected stolen vehicle and firearm. The 25-year-old man sped down Columbia before getting out of his vehicle and running from police on foot, according to the Emmett Township Police Department.
Calhoun Co. police chase leads to stolen vehicle, gun
1 injured in hit-and-run near Kalamazoo
Body found believed to be missing Grand Haven Twp. man
Acquitted in accidental shooting, Grand Rapids police officer wants civil lawsuit dismissed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids police officer acquitted of careless discharge of a firearm has asked a judge to dismiss a man’s lawsuit that alleged the man was nearly struck by the officer’s bullet. Gregory Bauer, a 20-year officer, was found not guilty last week...
Teen boy found unresponsive after crash in Park Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenage boy was found unresponsive after a crash in Ottawa County, dispatch confirms. The crash happened on Riley Street near 160th Avenue in Park Township around 9:38 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 16-year-old boy from Holland was driving west on Riley Street in a...
16-year-old in critical condition after crash near Holland
Family of murder-suicide victims in Portage seek help for surviving children
PORTAGE, Mich. — The family of victims of a double murder-suicide is asking for help in supporting the children who survived the incident. It happened last Tuesday in Portage. Police say 39-year-old Henry Bates killed his wife, 31-year-old Brianna Bates, and six-year-old daughter Zenzia, before taking his own life.
Kent County Prosecutor reviewing charges in Burger King teenager assault case
WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that he will be reviewing the charges against a suspect who is accused of assaulting two teenagers at a Wyoming Burger King. The Wyoming Police Department submitted the assault charges and Becker says that he will review them, but...
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting in Grand Rapids
abc57.com
Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
