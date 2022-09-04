ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
whtc.com

Teen Critically Hurt in North Side Crash

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – A 16-year-old Holland boy was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash north of the Tulip City on Tuesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Riley Street near 160th Avenue shortly after 9:30 PM. That was where the unnamed teen, alone and driving a compact car westbound, lost control. The vehicle veered to the left and struck several trees.
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#South Division Avenue#Grand Rapids Police#Grpd#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
abc57.com

Argument leads to shots fired in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - An argument between two men lead to shots fired in the 46000 block of M-43 on Saturday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. At 6 p.m., deputies were called to the residence in Arlington Township for a report of two armed men arguing.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy