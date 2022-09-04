Read full article on original website
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win
Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.
Wednesday September 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
The strongest team in the Premier League? Introducing: Lance Barrett’s Power Index
It is natural for the fandoms of different clubs to compare and argue about how their season is going and to celebrate or bemoan where they are on the table. Yeah, Arsenal is 5-0-1 but... have they played the toughest competition? Simply put, no, they have not. Manchester City has...
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City
It’s a mid-week trip to Spain for Manchester City, and the Sky Blues are kicking off their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League trophy against Sevilla FC. Here’s my guess who will be named in Pep Guardiola’s line-up. Nathan Ake returns and will get the nod at...
Official: Liverpool Unveil Official 2022-23 Third Kit
Liverpool revealed their official third kit for the 2022-23 season over the weekend. The launch is in preparation for both the men’s European kickoff against Napoli on Wednesday and the women beginning their season over the coming weekend. The kit is a green color described as “dark atomic teal...
Thomas Tuchel — Where It Went Wrong
Thomas Tuchel is my favourite Chelsea manager of all time — more than Mourinho, more than Conte, more than Ancelotti, more than anyone else. I’ll always hold him close to my heart for his tactics, for his personality, for his conduct and for a long list of other things. But I love Chelsea more than any manager.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Marseille: Match Thread and How to Watch Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille, in London. It’s a home match with Champions League football for the first time in three seasons. Spurs are fired up, and Marseille is full of old Arsenal wash-outs. LET’S SMASH ‘EM. Lineups. How to Watch. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Olympique Marseille. Champions...
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football
Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
Tom Ince Is Your July/August 2022 Player Of The Month
Congratulations to Tom Ince, who you have voted as Reading’s Player of the Month for July/August! The 30-year-old took home 69% of the vote, far ahead of Junior Hoilett (14%), Mamadou Loum (11%) and Andy Yiadom (6%). Having signed on a permanent deal in the summer following his release...
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey talks injury, Gordon to Newcastle rumours, Garner profile
“After the game against Blackpool I brought him [Ben Brereton Díaz] home, closed the door and he wasn’t allowed to leave the house. There was no opportunity for him to go away,” says Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson. [Lancashire Telegraph]. Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson currently sit...
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Humiliating 1-4 Loss to Napoli
Well that was a dreadful experience all-round. The Reds set the tone for the night by conceding a big chance and shot off the post in the very first minute of play, and things didn’t much improve from there, as Napoli thoroughly pummeled the Reds from pillar to post and ran out deserved three-goal winners. Having hit the post, missed a penalty and seen a certain goal cleared off the line, the Partenopei will feel they should have put up historic numbers here.
Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad
David de Gea - 7 Couldn’t do a lot about the penalty, which was an absolutely bizarre decision. Came off his line right at the end and made some fine saves. Should’ve got a clean sheet at least. Diogo Dalot - 7 Put in another solid display in...
Newcastle United make €35m offer for Vasco’s midfielder Andrey Santos
Tébaro Schmidt from Globo has made public an offer made by Newcastle United to Vasco da Gama for 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos, the journalist reported on Tuesday. According to the Brazil outlet, Newcastle is willing to pay up to €35 million to land the up-and-coming promise after the youngster inked a new deal with Vasco last Monday linking him to the Brazilian organization until 2027.
CrunkChocolate’s Match Expectations & “SOB Podcast” Score Line Predications
Manchester City travel to Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán for Champion’s League Matchday 1. Sevilla are 1-1-3 in their last 5 matches and will need to hope home field advantage can close the gap in talent between the two sides. Haaland has 15 Champion League goals in 13 career matches, but I feel Pep is preparing to go full “Pep Brain ‘’ and we will see big changes in our Starting XI today. I do believe we see Akanji, Palmer, Grealish, and Mahrez, and Sergio Gomez start.
Andy Robertson: “The Liverpool Fans Deserve Better Than That”
Wednesday marked the start of the new Champions League campaign, as Liverpool traveled to Napoli for their first group stage match. Unfortunately, that opener ended in one of the worst performances yet and a 4-1 defeat. “It all starts because we weren’t compact enough. You come away here, we’ve not...
Manchester City v Sevilla: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a Sevilla squad desperate for results. Time and Date: Tuesday 6 September 2022, with kick-off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Head Referee: Davide Massa (ITA) VAR: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA) How to...
Alfie Devine signs contract extension with Tottenham through 2027
Fantastic news this morning! According to Tottenham Hotspur’s social media channels, Spurs’ 18 year old academy graduate and reserve player Alfie Devine has signed a new contract at the club that will keep him at Spurs through 2027!. This is utterly outstanding news. Along with Troy Parrott and...
Klopp: “We Were Never Compact”
Liverpool FC travelled to Naples, and got a beatdown. There’s really no other way to put it, as a perfect storm of factors such as a team in transition, accumulated fatigue, injuries and an alarming amount of out-of-form players coalesced for one of the more dismal performances the team has put in since Jürgen Klopp took charge of the team.
Talking Points: Were Sunderland naive not to recruit another striker to cover for Ross Stewart?
With Ross Stewart injured, were the club naive not to recruit cover?. I think every single Sunderland fan’s heart dropped the second they heard the news that Ross Stewart had pulled out pre-match through injury. The Scotland international has been our most crucial player since the start of last...
