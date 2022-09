A fifty-photograph survey of the artist's celebrated career, selected by the acclaimed musician. Fraenkel Gallery is pleased to present Peter Hujar curated by Elton John, a fifty-photograph survey of Hujar's celebrated career. Bringing together the sensibilities of two remarkable artists, the exhibition provides striking evidence of how one artist's eye can shed light on another. Elton John's selection includes works spanning nearly two decades, featuring portraits of Hujar's eclectic circle of friends, his landmark nudes, and atmospheric landscapes. A portion of the proceeds from the exhibition will go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the exhibition will be accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue published by Fraenkel Gallery.

