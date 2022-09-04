Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
Russia's Putin Extends Condolences to Britain for 'Irreparable Loss' of Queen
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to Britain for the "irreparable loss" of Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier in the day aged 96, Russian news agencies said. In a message to Charles, Britain's new king, Putin said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect...
Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets to Check for Chinese Content
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets after it discovered a magnet used in the stealthy fighter's engine was made with unauthorized material from China, a U.S. official said on Wednesday. An investigation that gathered steam in mid-August found that an alloy in the engine's...
India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones - Bloomberg News
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group is in talks with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp (3231.TW) to establish a joint venture to assemble Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhones in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Has 'Serious Concern' About North Korea
ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog has "serious concern" about North Korea's atomic programme, it said in an annual report to members on Wednesday, urging the country to comply with Security Council resolutions. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had sounded the alarm in June, noting that...
N. Korea Says It Will Never Give up Nukes to Counter US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday. Kim made...
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Extends Condolences to Britain, Commonwealth
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended condolences to Britain and the Commonwealth on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth. "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Ukrainian people, we extend sincere condolences to the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
U.S. Seizes $30 Million in Crypto From North Korea-Linked Hackers
(Reuters) - The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement...
N.Korea Makes Nuclear Weapons Policy 'Irreversible' With New Law - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea passed a law enshrining the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, a move leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars any denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday. The move comes as observers say North Korea appears to...
Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive
DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
Streaming to Survive: Thailand's Out-Of-Work Elephants in Crisis
SURIN, Thailand (Reuters) - In the northeastern village of Ban Ta Klang in Thailand, Siriporn Sapmak starts her day by doing a livestream of her two elephants on social media to raise money to survive. The 23-year old, who has been taking care of elephants since she was in school,...
Wall Street Ends Higher, Gains Driven by Banks, Healthcare
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes posted gains on Thursday mainly lifted by financial institutions and healthcare companies, as investors digested hawkish remarks from policymakers that cemented bets of a large interest rate hike later this month. Indexes bounced back and forth in a choppy trading as concerns over Federal...
Airbus Confirms Cancellation of Remaining Qatar A350 Orders
(Reuters) - Airbus on Thursday confirmed it had revoked all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways, raising the stakes in a safety and contractual dispute with the Gulf carrier. "Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog," a spokesperson said. Qatar Airways had no immediate...
Ukraine Has Struck More Than 400 Russian Targets With HIMARS - U.S. Top General
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (Reuters) - Ukraine has struck over 400 Russian targets with U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Thursday. "We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example,...
Kiribati Suspends Appeals Court Judges as Constitutional Crisis Worsens
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The Kiribati government has suspended three retired New Zealand judges sitting on its court of appeal, a New Zealand official said on Tuesday, worsening a constitutional crisis that has plagued the Pacific nation for months. A spokeswoman for New Zealand's foreign ministry said in an e-mail to...
