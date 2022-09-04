Read full article on original website
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
SFGate
Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II’s life
LONDON (AP) — Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne. —April 21, 1926: Born Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in Mayfair, London, the first child of the future...
Disney+ Day offers deals on cruises, hotels, merch and more—but for 1 day only
New and existing Disney+ subscribers can score big discounts on Disney Cruise Line voyages and Walt Disney World resort rooms.
SFGate
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch’s health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to be at her side. The announcement by the palace came a...
'She looks absolutely beautiful!': Queen Maxima of the Netherlands welcomed to San Francisco
The issues currently boiling over in the Castro were put on hold for a visiting queen.
Queen Elizabeth II's 'spectacular' 1983 San Francisco trip was marred by tragedy
In 1983, at the age of 57, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip spent three days in rainy San Francisco on a rare royal tour of California. The trip involved drinks at a famous tiki bar, some A-list San Francisco celebs, 5,000 protesters and the tragic deaths of three Secret Service agents. Here’s how it all played out.
‘A constant in my life’: World mourns Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II was much more than Britain’s monarch. She was sovereign to another 14 nations and a rare figure on the world stage who was almost universally admired. Her reach cut through hemispheres, generations, social divisions and politics. The widespread tributes that followed her...
The best new restaurants opening this month
Staying on top of restaurant openings, in London and beyond, has never been easier with our guide to the hottest new spots to book ASAP.This month, a beloved Nikkei franchsie returns to the Soho scene, an art and food destination sets up shop on the shores of Margate, and a London instiution will open its first new site in seven years. SeptemberChotto Matte SohoThe renowned Japanese Peruvian restaurant will be reopening its doors on Friday 9 September after undergoing a full transformation to add a stylish lounge bar as well as a new menu. Expect more of the brand’s iconic...
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 3 recap: Meet the orcs' mysterious leader
In the third episode of the "Lord of the Rings" series, Arondir discovers a new foe, and Nori and Poppy prove they're "different" from Frodo and Sam.
Sting ‘had a quiet weep’ over Queen’s death, as more British stars pay tribute
Sting has admitted he had a “quiet weep” following the death of the Queen, as more celebrities paid tribute to her reign and legacy.The monarch was described as “an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service” as tributes flooded in from all over the world after her death was announced on Thursday evening.The former Police frontman joined other heavyweights of the British music industry including Simon Cowell, Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Paul McCartney, on a day that heard the British national anthem ring out across the world.I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad...
