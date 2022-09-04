[UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Mountain Fire Continues to Grow Fast–Now at 8460 Acres] At Least 50 Structures Destroyed, Three Injured in Destructive Mill Fire in Siskiyou County

Read full article on original website
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to vegetation fire off Hawkinsville Humbug Rd. & Humbug Creek Rd.
YREKA, Calif. - Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire being called the #ElizaFire off of Hawkinsville Humbug Rd and Humbug Creek Rd. It's 3.5 miles west from Yreka. The fire is currently 20 plus acres with 0% containment. There is an Evacuation Warning issued for SIS-3505. No injuries...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County
MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
KDRV
Mill Fire size remains the same, containment increases
WEED, Calif. – The Mill Fire has stabilized in size as fire crews are working on increasing containment. The fire did not grow overnight, staying at 3,935 acres, and the fire is now 65% contained, according to the CalFire update this morning. CalFire officials also say that Damage Assessment...
KTVL
Van Meter fire blows up to 3,500 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 5:52 pm. With 0% containment, the Van Meter fire is burning 3,500 acres on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, in consultation with the incident commander for the Van Meter fire, have reduced the evacuation level for the north end of the fire to a LEVEL 2 (BE READY). This includes the area of Crystal Springs Rd east of Hill Rd to So. Poe Valley Rd and So. Poe Valley Rd to Weber Rd. The area is open to local traffic only and residents should be advised that if fire and weather conditions change it may be necessary to increase the evacuation level.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman and child rescued after early-morning crash in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman and child had to be rescued from a pickup after it crashed into a power pole early Wednesday morning in Shasta County. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Bear Mountain Road near Tamera Way east of the City of Shasta Lake. The CHP...
mynspr.org
Mill and Mountain fires damage map | Heat wave continues | Accelerated tree death
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Cal Fire releases damage assessment map for Mill and Mountain fires. Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County Unit released its damage assessment map for buildings destroyed in both the Mill and the Mountain fires. The agency said Tuesday that 125 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Mill Fire and 4 structures were destroyed in the Mountain Fire.
jacksoncountyor.org
Thunderstorms Spark Numerous Small Fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (Sept. 7, 2022) – Firefighters have spent most of Wednesday aggressively engaged on numerous fires across the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District’s protection area within the Medford Unit in Jackson County following early morning thunderstorms. The majority of lightning strikes landed on the east side of the county, although a few were recorded in the valley near Talent.
Mountain Fire continues to grow in Siskiyou County | Updates, Maps, Evacuations
GAZELLE, Calif. — The Mountain Fire grew to nearly 18 square miles and was only 20% contained, with winds threatening to renew its eastward spread in steep terrain, fire officials said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will...
KTVL
"We have to do this again?" Mill fire survivors recount harrowing evacuation
SISKIYOU COUNTY — A makeshift cooling center that has been set up in Weed to help evacuated residents in the city following the Mill fire is just another example of how the tight-knit community has come together to support one another in a time of need. Dozens of families...
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
mynspr.org
Two killed in Mill Fire | Fire weather conditions | Student loan forgiveness
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 6. Mill Fire kills 2 women, destroys over 100 homes in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Monday provided more information on the two people killed in the Mill Fire. The victims were both women, were 66 and 73 years old and were found in the city of Weed on Friday afternoon. Their names have not yet been released. The fire has also injured three people and destroyed 115 buildings, according to Cal Fire’s incident report Monday evening.
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
KDRV
FireWatch: fire scorched van overnight in southern Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An overnight fire is extinguished in southern Josephine County, leaving a burned van for the Sheriff's Office to investigate. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says it turned a scorched Ford van over to Sheriff's deputies after it extinguished the burning auto along Highway 199 about midway between Cave Junction and O'Brien.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines
MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
krcrtv.com
Update: Mill Fire remains over 4,000 acres; Mountain Fire grew to over 8,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 7:24 PM on Sunday, April 4th. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire is now 40% contained, and the acreage burned remains at 4,254 acres as of 6:21 PM Sunday. The Mountain Fire has grown tremendously from 6,451 acres burned to 8,896 acres...
krcrtv.com
"Chaos and a lot of destruction," Lake Shastina hit hard by Mill Fire
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — It’s been three days since the Mill Fire began in the town of Weed and fire personnel are getting a clearer assessment of homes lost in the 4,000-plus-acre blaze. Just nine miles north of Weed is the residential community of Lake Shastina; roughly 2,500...
