BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday’s weather was nothing short of GORGEOUS! But changes are coming as we head into the weekend. Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO