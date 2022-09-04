Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
View From The Hill: Decades after entering WKU, a Tennessee man finally achieves his dream of being a college graduate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A college degree more than forty years in the making has finally become a reality for a Tennessee man who says WKU made him the person he is today. Amy Bingham has more on his nostalgic return to campus in this week’s View from the Hill.
WBKO
Holley LS Fest expecting 50,000 plus people; traffic jams and economic boost ahead for Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is no stranger to the car community. With the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and this weekend, the 2022 Holley LS Fest, which is expected to bring in nearly 50,000 people to the city of Bowling Green. With that many...
WBKO
Marine Corps League of Southern Kentucky helping with flood, tornado relief efforts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Marine Corps League in Bowling Green is continuing to support Eastern Kentucky flood victims. You may recognize many of their endeavors when it comes to their Toys For Tots program which has grown in size and productivity each year. The program supports less fortunate...
WBKO
‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBKO
White Squirrel Brewery planning its return for next Spring
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An iconic staple in Bowling Green is making a comeback. White Squirrel Brewery first opened in 2015 and then had to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “White Squirrel is Bowling Green’s beer,” said Brian Mefford, co-owner of White Squirrel Brewery.
WBKO
WCPS aims to hire 18 more certified teachers, targets WKU ed students
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News continues coverage regarding the ongoing teacher shortage crisis. Warren County Public Schools explains how they are trying to tackle the issue by connecting with future educators. “I’m excited to be a teacher,” expressed Andi Helton, WKU student. The enthusiasm from some...
WBKO
Pleasant Thursday, but wet as we head into the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crisp and cool start to the day today! Temperatures will stay in the 60s for much of the morning, so grab a light sweater as you’re headed out for the day!. We look to stay dry today as drier air pushes in for...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police talk ‘Trooper Teddy Bears’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Teddy Bears have been all across the country, impacting the bond between police officer and child during some of their most earth shattering moments. To celebrate National Teddy Bear Day this Friday, KSP is asking everyone to share photos...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBKO
More chances for off and on showers for today!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dense fog advisory is up for counties north and east of Bowling Green until 9am CST. You’ll want to allow for some extra time for the morning commute to drive a little slower!. Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and...
WBKO
Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week. Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.
WBKO
Bowling Green students graduate from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though school started a few weeks ago, 15 local children with autism are entering the classroom for the first time. They recently celebrated their graduation from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center after achieving milestones in communication, social and life skills. To celebrate this achievement, the...
WBKO
Increasing Clouds and Increasing Rain Chances!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday’s weather was nothing short of GORGEOUS! But changes are coming as we head into the weekend. Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed. The suspect...
WBKO
Man airlifted to hospital after accident on US 31-W
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An accident on US 31-W Bypass resulted in one man being airlifted to the hospital. The accident happed on the bypass near Walt’s Allstate Transmission and Zaxby’s. Bowling Green Police say a car and motorcycle collided, and first responders requested an air evacuation...
WBKO
UPDATE: Road reopens after deadly accident in Cave City in Happy Valley Road
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police were on the scene of a fatal accident in Cave City which resulted in a road closure for a few hours Thursday. Authorities responded to the crash on Happy Valley Road (Highway 90) near the 9100 block where they say two vehicles were involved in a crash.
WBKO
Portion of 31-W to close for water infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of Highway U.S. 31-W will be closed for infrastructure repair. The Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 15th Avenue beginning on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 23. “Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged with stealing catalytic converter, attempting to steal another
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after police say he attempted to steal a catalytic converter. Tyler Bunch, 33, was charged with theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle and attemptive theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 2:54...
WBKO
“New Path” provides a second chance for recovering addicts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow’s “New Path Recovery Home” is assisting female addicts on their path to recovery, while also giving them a second chance at life. Rachel Jackson, completed her own treatment in 2011, and soon after, devoted her life to help people recovering from addiction.
WBKO
Logan Co Crash GFX
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
Comments / 0