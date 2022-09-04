ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
White Squirrel Brewery planning its return for next Spring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An iconic staple in Bowling Green is making a comeback. White Squirrel Brewery first opened in 2015 and then had to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “White Squirrel is Bowling Green’s beer,” said Brian Mefford, co-owner of White Squirrel Brewery.
WCPS aims to hire 18 more certified teachers, targets WKU ed students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News continues coverage regarding the ongoing teacher shortage crisis. Warren County Public Schools explains how they are trying to tackle the issue by connecting with future educators. “I’m excited to be a teacher,” expressed Andi Helton, WKU student. The enthusiasm from some...
Kentucky State Police talk ‘Trooper Teddy Bears’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Teddy Bears have been all across the country, impacting the bond between police officer and child during some of their most earth shattering moments. To celebrate National Teddy Bear Day this Friday, KSP is asking everyone to share photos...
More chances for off and on showers for today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dense fog advisory is up for counties north and east of Bowling Green until 9am CST. You’ll want to allow for some extra time for the morning commute to drive a little slower!. Unsettled weather carries over into Tuesday with scattered showers and...
Bowling Green students graduate from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though school started a few weeks ago, 15 local children with autism are entering the classroom for the first time. They recently celebrated their graduation from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center after achieving milestones in communication, social and life skills. To celebrate this achievement, the...
Increasing Clouds and Increasing Rain Chances!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday’s weather was nothing short of GORGEOUS! But changes are coming as we head into the weekend. Friday will start with mild temperatures and mainly clear skies once again before clouds increase during the day. Humidity also rises Friday afternoon. With moisture moving in from the south, we may see a few stray showers bubble up late Friday into Friday evening. Most will get through the day dry, however.
Bowling Green woman arrested in alleged stabbing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after officials say she stabbed a male victim early this morning. Just after midnight, deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Plano Road in reference to a male victim that had been stabbed. The suspect...
Man airlifted to hospital after accident on US 31-W

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An accident on US 31-W Bypass resulted in one man being airlifted to the hospital. The accident happed on the bypass near Walt’s Allstate Transmission and Zaxby’s. Bowling Green Police say a car and motorcycle collided, and first responders requested an air evacuation...
Portion of 31-W to close for water infrastructure repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A portion of Highway U.S. 31-W will be closed for infrastructure repair. The Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 15th Avenue beginning on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 23. “Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be...
“New Path” provides a second chance for recovering addicts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow’s “New Path Recovery Home” is assisting female addicts on their path to recovery, while also giving them a second chance at life. Rachel Jackson, completed her own treatment in 2011, and soon after, devoted her life to help people recovering from addiction.
Logan Co Crash GFX

Death investigation underway in Russellville after 19-year-old found dead

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department is investigating a death after a 19-year-old female was found dead. Authorities responded to a home on McArthur Street for an unresponsive female on Wednesday. Police located Ania Hardesty, 19, dead in her bedroom. Multiple agencies are investigating including the South Central...
