ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Seattle Mariners (75-58, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-63, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (6-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -130, Guardians +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians head into a matchup against the Seattle Mariners after losing four straight games.

Cleveland has a 33-29 record in home games and a 68-63 record overall. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .249.

Seattle is 40-30 on the road and 75-58 overall. The Mariners have gone 38-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 39 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 6-for-40 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 25 home runs while slugging .444. Ty France is 10-for-32 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .220 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .206 batting average, 1.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Mariners: Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pujols chasing home run history as Cardinals chase playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Rodolfo Castro doesn’t remember how old he was when he first met Albert Pujols, or even the exact circumstances, whether it was at a major league game or during one of the big slugger’s charitable trips back to the Dominican Republic. Castro remembers how he felt, though. It was that childlike sense of wonder that comes when you meet your hero. “I know I was a young kid,” recalled Castro, now the 23-year-old infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “And I was very timid in approaching him because I knew his stature and knew what he represented.” It was just last year, after Castro signed with the Pirates and climbed every laborious rung on the minor league ladder, that he learned there was nothing to fear. The Pirates were playing the Dodgers and Castro had drawn a fifth-inning walk.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees swept a doubleader from Minnesota by throwing a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. “It doesn’t matter if our big guys are here or they’re not,” Aaron Judge said after hitting his major league-leading 55th home run Wednesday to start the first of two rallies that carried New York to 5-4 and 7-1 wins. “We walk out there, we’ve got the pinstripes, we’re wearing the NY, and every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done.” Isiah Kiner-Falefa, playing third base for the first time in two years, sparked a two-run 12th inning in the opener with a tying leadoff single and hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning of the nightcap. IKF sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats and flipped his bat after the no-doubt drive, his first slam among 19 career home runs.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Moncada 5 for 6 with 2 HR, White Sox blast A’s 14-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, in its highest-scoring game of the season. It has won seven of its last nine games. “It feels good,” Moncada said through a translator. “It’s fun when you see everybody contributing and adding to the team.” Romy González went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the A’s in August, and Eloy Jiménez also homered.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Seattle, WA
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Associated Press

Benches clear, Schneider ejected, in Orioles-Blue Jays game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore’s game against Toronto on Tuesday night after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal toward the Blue Jays’ dugout. Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh, then appeared to make a “chirping” signal with his hand. Players from both benches were quickly on the field, and the bullpens joined them. The situation didn’t escalate too much from there, although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared particularly agitated for the Blue Jays. Cool heads prevailed, and as players made the long walk back to the bullpen, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” played at Camden Yards. However, during the bottom of the seventh, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected and then came out to give plate umpire Jeff Nelson an earful.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Oh, brothers: Giants-Brewers twin-bill has 2 mini-reunions

MILWAUKEE (AP) — There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry Thursday in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers. Brewers left-hander Taylor Rogers and Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers are twins who were warming up at the same time late in the opening game. Giants lefty Scott Alexander and his younger brother, Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander, conducted the lineup exchange before the second game. “It was weird,” Scott Alexander said. “While we were playing catch, I saw him over there playing catch and it was hard not to keep looking over to see what he was doing. I’m sure it will hit days from now, but definitely a special moment.” According to Elias Sports Bureau, the last time two sets of brothers played against each other in the same game was Aug. 6, 1977, when St. Louis’ Hector Cruz and Bob Forsch and Houston’s Jose Cruz and Ken Forsch all played in a game the Cardinals won 3-1.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Brewers complete DH sweep of Giants; Peralta exits early

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Not even Freddy Peralta’s unexpectedly early exit could keep the Milwaukee Brewers from silencing the San Francisco Giants’ lineup. The Brewers allowed a total of seven hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Giants on Thursday. Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits over eight shutout innings as the Brewers won 2-1 in the opening game. Peralta lasted just two innings in the second game before departing with shoulder fatigue, but Milwaukee’s bullpen led the way to a 4-2 triumph. “Just pleased with the pitching as a whole,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “They pitched great. Everybody chipped in.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
George Kirby
Person
Anthony Gose
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Ty France
Person
Dylan Moore
The Associated Press

Dodgers closer Kimbrel walks out to ‘Let It Go’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel is taking the mound to the song “Let It Go,” known to millions as the big hit from the movie “Frozen.”. The 2013 animated Disney movie beloved by kids tells the story of a princess who journeys to find her estranged sister accompanied by an iceman, his reindeer and a snowman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy