Read full article on original website
Derick suapaia
7d ago
Might as well just force restaurants to serve their food on ti leaves. Shouldn’t be up to government on how restaurants fully operate.
Reply
10
AP_000694.e6f81b807527492cbe6a927097db4767.1906
7d ago
The government is Hawaii is hell bent on destroying business! Very foolish people. Symbolism over substance — that’s Hawaii.
Reply
6
Guest
7d ago
Just another weapon against the already struggle middle class. Raise prices until the lower class has no choice but to leave. Is it a coincidence home value is up? If you’re lucky enough to own a home AND are middle class, get ready for a tax increase on top of everything else. You can’t have a billion dollar budget and not pass it on to the middle class. It’s all about retaining “Higher class people” as Ige would say.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over 2440 customers were without power in Makaha
The Hawaiian Electric Company reported an outage in the Makaha area on Sunday morning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu farmers, ranchers can soon apply for city’s grant program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu farmers and ranchers can soon apply for one of 60 grants valued at $50,000 per award. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the $3 million agriculture grants program on Friday — part of an effort to support local agriculture producers. Applications will be available from Sept....
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
flashpackingamerica.com
ABC Store Waikiki food prices in September 2022 PICS 🌴 Cheap Waikiki food?! 🌴 Oahu Hawaii travel blog
You can buy grab-and-go food at ABC Stores in Waikiki!. Of course there are tonssss of food choices in Waikiki!. Well, yet another food choice you have is grab and go at ABC Store!. There really are ABC stores on practically every block of Waikiki!. You really don’t need to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
Maui Nui Ahupuaʻa signage project installs first Kula Uka sign in the Moku ʻO Kula
A blessing and installation of the first Maui Nui Ahupua‘a Project sign in the Kula Uka was held on Sept. 6, 2022. The first sign, located on the northern boundary of the ‘A‘apueo Ahupua‘a at the corner of Kula Highway and ‘A‘apueo Parkway in Pukalani, is one of 34 signs that will be installed this year.
KITV.com
Hiker who nearly died on Oahu trail comes back to the Islands to heal -- and to warn others
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been more than two decades since a man was stranded on an Oahu trail -- but he hasn't yet fully recovered from the harrowing experience. What was supposed to be a hike over the Ko'olau Mountains, ended up being stranded for days for Daniel Rasmussen. Now, 25 years later, he's still surprised he made it out alive. He's returned to Oahu to finally come to terms with the experience.
KITV.com
Visitors from mainland willing to pay more for locally-sourced foods, U.H. study finds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tourists to Hawaii from the continental U.S. are willing to pay more for locally-sourced foods while on vacation in the islands to help the state become a more sustainable tourism destination, according to a new study in the Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Insights, co-authored by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa experts.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters
Hawaii arrivals by air are actually up 4% from 2019 so far this September, but the daily counts haven't hit 30,000 since Friday of last week. Aloha Festivals to hold events celebrating Hawaiian culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Cultural Director Monte McComber of Royal Hawaiian Center explains what Aloha...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!. Chinese communities compare it to Thanksgiving because historically, families gathered to celebrate the harvest season and full moon. A big part of the tradition is sharing mooncakes, which are filled with duck egg yolks to represent the moon. Hawaii’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce held...
KITV.com
Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
New study shows what tourists will spend more on
90% of Hawaii’s food is imported, but a new study shows tourists are willing to pay more for locally sourced food.
Hawaii Loa Ridge house sold for $80k over asking price
The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Destruction, recovery and love: A silver lining amid chaos of Hurricane Iniki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 30 years ago, Hawaii was hit by the most destructive hurricane in recorded history. Iniki caught a lot of people by surprise on Sept. 11, 1992. The Category 4 storm was supposed to pass south of Kauai, but made a hard turn to the north. Memories from...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
KITV.com
Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol with Brigdier General Regena Aye & Colonel Chantal Lonergan on GMH
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Civil Air Patrol Brigdier General Regena Aye and Colonel Chantal Lonergan Civil Air Patrol Hawai‘i Wing Commander were on Good Morning Hawaii Weekends to talk about the Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol's annual Wing Conference, banquet, fundraiser and change of command, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Oahu.
Comments / 15