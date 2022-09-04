ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRPD: Man dead after shooting in SE Grand Rapids

By FOX 17 News
 4 days ago
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 Sunday morning at La Petite Chateau on South Division Avenue.

Police found an adult man at the scene and tried to save his life but they were unsuccessful. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman suffered a gunshot wound during the shooting but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The people involved in the shooting have all been identified and are cooperating with detectives. There is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

4d ago

Mugshots relating to their arrests in this incident?! No description of ANYBODY?I wonder why that is?! Well, the problem will become crystal clear soon enough.

4d ago

Possibly the worst written article I’ve read. Who ever wrote this needs a new job; Literally no information.

