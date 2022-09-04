Read full article on original website
Related
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major "Merge" upgrade
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions.
India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones - Bloomberg News
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group is in talks with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp (3231.TW) to establish a joint venture to assemble Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhones in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices
TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's government on Friday unveiled near-term stimulus steps to soften the economic blow of high food and energy prices on low-income households, businesses and farmers.
Comments / 0