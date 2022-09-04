Richard Turner’s recent letter [“Lose the affiliation,” Sept. 4] related to the possible separation of Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas had some interesting implications, for example: Without a Christian affiliation, Baylor could no longer take religion into consideration in hiring faculty and admitting students. That is, it could become a totally secular institution. And it would be free of the Christian millstone hanging around its neck.

