WacoTrib.com
Library windows honor African American leaders in Waco history
East Waco Library normally holds history in the books kept inside its walls, but a portion of Waco history has moved outside in the form of large-scale window decals honoring the lives of seven Black Waco pioneers. The mesh decals, which let light through to the library's interior, fill the...
WacoTrib.com
Taylor Museum of Waco History opens doors to public visit
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History prepares to head into a new phase of its history by welcoming the public to the history inside its building with a free open house on Saturday. It will provide the first look inside in nearly 30 years for many Waco residents,...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light
The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
WacoTrib.com
Updated: Lacy Lakeview PD arrests blood-covered woman in shotgun killing
Lacy Lakeview Police on Wednesday arrested a woman covered in blood and charged her in the killing of her neighbor with a shotgun. Cynthia Ellen Ming, 50, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the street outside the scene of the shooting in the 400 block of Whispering Lane. She was charged with murder in the death of Angie Bush, also known as Angie Moore.
WacoTrib.com
University High coaches presented with lifetime honors
University High School coaches Tom Price and Sam Price will be recognized by Waco ISD with lifetime athletic honor roll awards at the Trojans’ game this Friday against Fort Worth Arlington Heights at Waco ISD Stadium. The pair has been coaching in the district for 40 years. SUPER CENTEX...
WacoTrib.com
One dead in collision between motorcycle, pickup on Valley Mills Drive
A man died Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a Ford pickup truck making a left turn on North Valley Mills Drive, Waco police announced Tuesday. Gregory Jefferson, 33, was pronounced dead at an area hospital soon after the 4:50 p.m. wreck Saturday near the 1600 block of North Valley Mills Drive, according to a Waco Police Department press release.
WacoTrib.com
Mart City Council member indicted on meth charge can continue serving
A Mart city council member indicted last week on a methamphetamine possession charge can continue to serve on the council. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd, 44, last week on a state jail felony charge of possessing less than a gram of a controlled substance.
WacoTrib.com
Waco plans new decorative I-35 lighting under revamped bridges, replacements above
Artistic LED installations will illuminate several downtown-area underpasses below the newly rebuilt stretch of Interstate 35, and while that work continues, the Waco City Council must decide how to replace floundering decorative lighting installed seven years ago on the top side of access road bridges over the Brazos River. The...
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead Police: Man tried to set fire to former roommates' hotel room
A Waco man who police believe set fire to the door of his former roommates' Bellmead hotel room was arrested Friday. A witness saw Rodrick Marcel Robertson, 47, of Waco, "light a rag and throw it onto a hotel room door causing a fire" at about 1 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead, an arrest affidavit states. The people staying in the hotel room had recently moved out of Robertson's home, according to the affidavit.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Baylor built on Christianity, so go build your own university
Richard Turner’s recent letter [“Lose the affiliation,” Sept. 4] related to the possible separation of Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas had some interesting implications, for example: Without a Christian affiliation, Baylor could no longer take religion into consideration in hiring faculty and admitting students. That is, it could become a totally secular institution. And it would be free of the Christian millstone hanging around its neck.
WacoTrib.com
Mart council member had prior drug arrest on marijuana, meth charges
Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd was arrested on drug charges in June in connection to his indictment last week. "Byrd stepped out of my vehicle and dropped a clear plastic bag of a white substance on the ground," a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper wrote in Byrd's arrest affidavit. "This substance tested positive for methamphetamine."
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High Lions hunting for another win in Thursday district opener
Waco High breathed a sigh of relief after breaking a 17-game losing streak last weekend, but as thrilling as earning the win was, the Lions are pivoting into district play this week. “I think obviously that was an important step in our program’s progression and growth,” said Waco High head...
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Methodist church split giving off stench of power, bigotry
Several weeks ago I expressed my disappointment and pain associated with the movement of disaffiliation that is occurring within our beloved United Methodist Church. I had not intended to say more but the continuing stench emanating from the cauldron of bigotry and cravings for power motivates me to say more.
WacoTrib.com
Fairfield's been around the block: Lady Eagles reject feisty West, 3-1
WEST — Westfest may be over, but a block party was raging at the West High Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Ultimately, Fairfield partied just a little bit harder than the girls from West. Behind the big-time blocking of senior McKinna Brackens and junior Avery Thaler, seventh-ranked Fairfield withstood a...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, Teague, Aquilla players win Trib's Week 2 fan vote
Waco High running back Omarion Delao was voted Offensive Player of the Week while Teague picked up its second honoree of the season in defensive back Caden Gonzales who received Defensive Player of the Week. Aquilla’s Hagen Williams took the Six-Man Player of the Week award. Delao was responsible...
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Baylor's speed too much for BYU
Since the start of August drills, one of Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s most popular phrases has been “running into the storm.”. The storms Aranda refers to are the challenging road games up ahead for the Bears: BYU, Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas. That’s a...
WacoTrib.com
Holmes' return to field inspires Baylor teammates
Gavin Holmes was at the center of the biggest celebration at McLane Stadium last Saturday, and it wasn’t just because he electrified the crowd by returning a punt for a 72-yard touchdown. Holmes broke the first tackle, eluded another, and avoided punter Tyler Pastula’s last-ditch attempt to bring him...
