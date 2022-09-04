Them Crooked Vultures reunite for first time in 12 years at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Dave Grohl, Josh Homme and John Paul Jones returned to the stage together for the first time since 2010

(Image credit: Oliver Halfin)

Hard rock supergroup Them Crooked Vultures reunited to play songs together for the first time in twelve years at last night's special Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. The show, which was put on by Foo Fighters and took place at Wembley Stadium in front of a packed and emotional crowd, featured appearances from an abundance of rock megastars, including members of Rush, Oasis, Queen, The Beatles, Metallica, AC/DC and many more.

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme made an early appearance to cover David Bowie classic Let's Dance with Nile Rodgers, Chris Chaney and Omar Hakim, but it was his appearance later in the set that really got tongues wagging.

Flanked by Dave Grohl on drums and Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones on bass, plus live guitarist Alain Johannes, it marked the first time Them Crooked Vultures had played on stage since since a show at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival in July 2010.

The band - who were officially introduced by Homme near the end of their three-song set - were greeted with rapturous applause, covering Elton John anthem Goodbye Yellow Brick Road before launching into Them Crooked Vultures track Gunman and, finally, Queens Of The Stone Age's Long Slow Goodbye, taken from 2005 album Lullabies To Paralyze.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the reunion below.

Them Crooked Vultures formed in 2009, playing a flurry of concerts over the following year and releasing one album, their critically-acclaimed self-titled debut. The band had since never ruled out a reunion, with Dave Grohl telling The Guardian in 2019: "Technically we’re still a band...We practise once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking.”

