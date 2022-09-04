ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery

The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health

Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

George, Charlotte and Louis have first day at Lambrook School

The Cambridge "gang" have started a new chapter together, walking hand-in-hand with their parents on the first day at their new school. Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are all starting at Lambrook School, in Berkshire, after the family's recent move to Windsor. For little Louis,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water#Rents#Stoke Golding#Sports Venue#Bbc News#Race Rapid#British Triathlon#Real Motorsport Limited
BBC

Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs

A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The best new restaurants opening this month

Staying on top of restaurant openings, in London and beyond, has never been easier with our guide to the hottest new spots to book ASAP.This month, a beloved Nikkei franchsie returns to the Soho scene, an art and food destination sets up shop on the shores of Margate, and a London instiution will open its first new site in seven years. SeptemberChotto Matte SohoThe renowned Japanese Peruvian restaurant will be reopening its doors on Friday 9 September after undergoing a full transformation to add a stylish lounge bar as well as a new menu. Expect more of the brand’s iconic...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Swindon clubhouse may close after 600% bill increase

A golf clubhouse could be forced to close after seeing its energy bills increase by 600%. Run by Twigmarket Ltd, electricity bills for the clubhouse at Broome Manor Golf Complex in Swindon have increased from £25,000 annually to £164,000. Director Jeremy Sturgess said while they were "desperate not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Pet cat survives journey stuck in car grille in Aberdeen

A pet cat has survived a journey stuck in a car grille in Aberdeen. David Harding arrived at his work at a car dealership on Wednesday morning but it was not the usual purr coming from the front of his car. Technicians took the bumper off and managed to free...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Queen Elizabeth: Monarch with a genuine love for Scotland

Throughout her long life Queen Elizabeth was always keen to display her love and enthusiasm for Scotland. Her mother, the youngest daughter of the 14th Earl of Strathmore, was from a Scottish family, who lived at Glamis Castle in Angus. And Balmoral Castle on Royal Deeside was one of the...
U.K.
BBC

King Charles III, the new monarch

At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
U.K.
BBC

Reading Festival: Burned teen describes 'horrific' ordeal

A teenager who suffered second degree burns at a music festival has described the event as "horrific". Leone Cook, 18, from Kent, was sitting near a campfire at Reading Festival on Sunday 28 August when a liquid that was thrown on to the fire exploded. Thames Valley Police confirmed some...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

The Broads: Couple win landmark case over Environment Agency review

The use of a European Union directive has helped a couple win a landmark case against the Environment Agency. Tim and Angelika Harris argued that a review of water abstraction in The Broads did not go far enough to protect wildlife habitats. The High Court ruled the agency had "acted...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy