Staying on top of restaurant openings, in London and beyond, has never been easier with our guide to the hottest new spots to book ASAP.This month, a beloved Nikkei franchsie returns to the Soho scene, an art and food destination sets up shop on the shores of Margate, and a London instiution will open its first new site in seven years. SeptemberChotto Matte SohoThe renowned Japanese Peruvian restaurant will be reopening its doors on Friday 9 September after undergoing a full transformation to add a stylish lounge bar as well as a new menu. Expect more of the brand’s iconic...

RESTAURANTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO