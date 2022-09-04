ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byesville, OH

Local News Briefs

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWjWf_0hhfGaAs00

Cambridge City band highlights Disney for the last 2022 concert

The Cambridge City Band will present its last "Concert In The Park" for 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The concert will be in the big pavilion at Cambridge City Park.

This concert is a salute to Disney as almost all musical selections are from Disney movies. Several cast members will be featured. ​The concession stand will be open at 6:30 p.m. and will include Paul German's popcorn, Betty Hoffman's homemade pie, hot dogs, sloppy joes (by Peggy Ringer), and cold drinks served by members of Chordial Chorus. To be a patron or member contact any band member or call Jones at 740-439-5551.

OMEGA meeting at Millersburg Brewing Co.

The Ohio Mid Eastern Governments Association will hold its annual membership meeting at noon Sept. 20 at the Millersburg Brewing Company, 60 E. Jackson St., Millersburg.

Farm bureau annual meeting set for October

The Guernsey County Farm Bureau will hold its 2022 annual meeting and Fall Family Day for members from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at M & M Feed and Supply Old Washington location, 514 Old Mill Road Lore City.

Members will vote on code changes, proposed policies, elect board of trustee members, and elect delegates to the 2023 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting. Policy concerns include oil and gas concerns, EPA, and others. The business session will be held at 2 p.m.

CPR class offered in Byesville

The Byesville Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a community CPR class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Byesville Fire Department, 212 Seneca St., Byesville. To register for the class or for information about supplies or costs, call EMS Chief Jeremy Rice at 740-630-8682.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Byesville, OH
City
Millersburg, OH
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Rice
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy