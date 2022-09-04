Local News Briefs

Cambridge City band highlights Disney for the last 2022 concert

The Cambridge City Band will present its last "Concert In The Park" for 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The concert will be in the big pavilion at Cambridge City Park.

This concert is a salute to Disney as almost all musical selections are from Disney movies. Several cast members will be featured. ​The concession stand will be open at 6:30 p.m. and will include Paul German's popcorn, Betty Hoffman's homemade pie, hot dogs, sloppy joes (by Peggy Ringer), and cold drinks served by members of Chordial Chorus. To be a patron or member contact any band member or call Jones at 740-439-5551.

OMEGA meeting at Millersburg Brewing Co.

The Ohio Mid Eastern Governments Association will hold its annual membership meeting at noon Sept. 20 at the Millersburg Brewing Company, 60 E. Jackson St., Millersburg.

Farm bureau annual meeting set for October

The Guernsey County Farm Bureau will hold its 2022 annual meeting and Fall Family Day for members from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at M & M Feed and Supply Old Washington location, 514 Old Mill Road Lore City.

Members will vote on code changes, proposed policies, elect board of trustee members, and elect delegates to the 2023 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting. Policy concerns include oil and gas concerns, EPA, and others. The business session will be held at 2 p.m.

CPR class offered in Byesville

The Byesville Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a community CPR class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Byesville Fire Department, 212 Seneca St., Byesville. To register for the class or for information about supplies or costs, call EMS Chief Jeremy Rice at 740-630-8682.