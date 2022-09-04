ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

What's next for Provincetown sewer system? Public forum on $75 million plan to be held Sept. 13

By Denise Coffey, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HX9S_0hhfEx9v00

PROVINCETOWN — A public forum to discuss sewer modernization and expansion plans is scheduled to be held on Sept. 13.

The forum comes one month after a vacuum sewer system emergency shut down much of Commercial and Bradford streets and their connecting side streets for two days.

The expansion’s goal is to connect town properties currently on cesspools and septic to a gravity sewer system. Department of Public Works Deputy Director Sherry Prada said the expansion will include more than 510 properties with cesspools and substandard septic systems.

Project could cost about $45 million

This will be one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the town’s history with an estimated cost of $75 million. Officials expect federal, state and regional grant funding will reduce that cost to about $45 million. There will be no additional cost for the modernization funding as the town has already received revenue to cover costs, according to a press release from DPW Director James Vincent.

Currently, more than 1,000 properties in town are served by the sewer. The remaining properties are either on cesspools or on-site septic systems. Many of the septic systems are deemed substandard or more than 25 years old.

The sewer expansion plan is a multi-prong approach that will modernize the existing sewer system, expand the town’s treatment capacity, and make new connections available to all properties by the end of the decade. The system will reduce nitrogen pollution in groundwater and protect wetlands, harbor, and other environmentally sensitive areas, according to Vincent.

Forum being held in-person and virtually

The town plans to apply for more than $30 million in funding from the US Department of Agriculture, the Massachusetts State Revolving Fund, Cape Cod & Islands Water Protection Fund, Chapter 90 funds and the American Rescue Plan Act Infrastructure funds. The funding will help reduce the cost to residential and commercial property owners.

The forum is expected to be held in person and virtually on Sept. 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Hall auditorium.

A postcard-size mailer is going out to all residents to inform them of the event, Prada said. They can also be picked up at DPW offices at the Veterans Memorial Community Center.

Links to information on the sewer expansion plan can be found at www.provincetown-ma.gov/476/SewerDepartment.

Contact Denise Coffey at dcoffey@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter:@DeniseCoffeyCCT.

Keep connected with the Cape. Download our free app.

Comments / 4

Related
capeandislands.org

How did the vault get unlocked in Barnstable, and what does it say about election security?

A vault in Barnstable Town Hall containing ballots needed for yesterday’s primary election was finally cracked open by a specialist locksmith shortly before 8 p.m. last night, after almost nine hours of trying. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the town has not yet released results from the primary because officials spent the overnight hours hand-counting ballots.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

A Sneak Peak of Our Newly Accessible City Hall Plaza

Last Wednesday, the City of Boston’s Boston Disabilities Commission celebrated the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with a street festival on City Hall Plaza, which is nearing the finish line on a renovation project that will deliver major accessibility upgrades. Music filled the air as folks...
BOSTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Ferries diverted from Oak Bluffs

On Tuesday the Steamship Authority diverted multiple ferries from Oak Bluffs to Vineyard Haven due to weather conditions. In an email to The Times, SSA general manager Robert Davis said issues with the Nantucket initiated the diversions. “With the winds out of the east and the tides/swells the decision was...
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Falmouth (MA)

Sometimes overlooked in favor of Cape Cod’s more famous destinations, Falmouth is an adorable town on the Upper Cape, with culture, shopping, cosmopolitan dining, marvelous coastal views and fine public beaches. Falmouth is a point of departure for ferries to Martha’s Vineyard, which is visible across the sound, and...
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provincetown, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Provincetown, MA
idesignarch.com

Ultimate Cape Cod Dream Home with Ocean and Harbor Views

This newly built architectural masterpiece in Orleans, Massachusetts is the crown jewel of Nauset Heights. Designed by Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders, the house offers a classic Cape Cod casual elegance. Meticulous craftsmanship of the detailed architectural elements, including layered mill work, extensive moldings and artistically carved built-ins, are all...
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Vincent
CBS Boston

Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District

BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
BARNSTABLE, MA
iheart.com

Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic

BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two Mass. elected officials in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Linus Realestate#Sewer System#Commercial Property#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dpw
capecod.com

Four people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Eastham. The crash happened around 7:45 PM on Route 6 by the Red Barn restaurant. Two other people were being evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the investigation and cleanup was underway. Further details were not immediately available.
EASTHAM, MA
liveboston617.org

EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary Election Results: First Plymouth District Democrat race (Arthur Desloges vs. Stephen Michael Palmer)

The Democratic primary election for the Massachusetts House of Representatives’ first Plymouth District takes place on Sept. 6. Stephen Michael Palmer and Arthur Desloges, both of Plymouth, are the two candidates running for the Democratic primary election. The state representative of the first Plymouth District oversees a population of 45,312, according to Ballotpedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
wgbh.org

Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard

If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Pickup vs pole closes Route 134 in Dennis

DENNIS – A pickup collided with a utility pole in on Route 134 near the Wixon Middle School in Dennis around 3:40 PM Sunday. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Dennis Police, who are investigating the crash, reported Route 134 would be closed in that area until Eversource could replace the pole.
DENNIS, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy