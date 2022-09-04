ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Meet New People In Buffalo, New York

Whether your friends have moved away after graduation or you have recently moved here, there are plenty of places to meet new people and make new friends in Buffalo, New York. If anyone understands how difficult it is to make friends in adulthood, it’s me. When I moved to Buffalo, I didn’t know anyone at all, but I made some good friends pretty quick just by going out to events in the area and talking to new people.
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Downtown Lunch Spot –The Salty Chefs is Serving Up Food with Attitude & Local Ingredients

When someone calls a restaurant ‘The Salty Chefs‘ — you’re going to expect two things: seasoning and attitude. That’s exactly what you get with a new lunch spot on Genesee Street in Downtown Buffalo. Married couple David and Donna Viertel recently opened The Salty Chefs after a personal and culinary odyssey. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch items that can be described as pan-American, with influences stretching from Maine to California.
2 On Your Side

Steve's Clam Bar & Pizza Pub takes over former Bocce site on Hertel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hertel Avenue bar/restaurant has changed hands, but that doesn’t mean the business has closed. That’s the message Dan Yablon is trying to get out to customers as a transition continues at 1488 Hertel Ave., where Expo Micro Food Hall and Bocce Club Pizza on Hertel were replaced two weeks ago by Steve’s Clam Bar and Pizza Pub.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Famous Bar Gets New Look In Buffalo New York

A very famous bar in Buffalo got a new look and it looks like not everyone was happy about it. The Old Pink is one of the most well-known bars in Western New York. The Old Pink is a "dive bar" located on Allen Street in Buffalo and is best known for being the home of the Goo Goo Dolls. Both Johnny Reznik and Robby Takoc both have spent time on the stage or playing tunes from the DJ booth at the bar.
96.1 The Breeze

Famous “Beatles” Statue Coming To Western New York

Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love." It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
buffalospree.com

A chat with Robert Lieberman

Robert Lieberman received UB’s first ever degree in film. On Saturday, September 10, at 9:30 p.m., a screening of his cult classic, Fire in the Sky, will be held at North Park Theater to benefit Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Arts Center, followed by a Q&A with Lieberman. Learn more at rlieberman.com.
News 4 Buffalo

Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
buffalorising.com

NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park

Looking for a new nighttime adventure in WNY? Look no further than Griffis Sculpture Park, which is preparing for the upcoming 10th Anniversary of its annual Night Lights event. Night Lights is an even more dramatic way to view the a number of the impressive works of art, of which...
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s How Many Bills Fans Have Invaded LA

We’ve been waiting with anticipation for months, and at last, it’s finally here - the Bills are back, baby. Tonight’s matchup between the LA Rams and our Buffalo Bills is considered by many to be a preview of the 2023 Superbowl - so naturally, Western New Yorkers will be glued to their TVs tonight to watch all of the action.
96.1 The Breeze

No Coffee At Buffalo Starbucks Today?

If you were planning on treating yourself to your favorite Starbucks drink after dropping the kids off at school, you may be S.O.L. Starbucks Workers United told News 4 that there will be a group of workers picketing at 20 different locations in Buffalo and Western New York on Tuesday.
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

