Licking County, OH

Our view: Licking County leaders must make housing a priority

Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
Many Licking County residents are struggling to find affordable housing as home prices and rents shoot ever higher, driven by limited availability and the certainty of future growth.

As Kent Mallett recently reported, the gap between rents and the wages of renters is greater in Licking County than all but three of Ohio's 88 counties.

Fair-market rent in Licking County is $1,032 a month, forcing workers to make at least $19.85 an hour to afford rent for a two-bedroom apartment, according to an annual report released by the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio and the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.

While wages in the area have increased, the price for housing is still extraordinarily high for many residents. This problem presents a difficult challenge for local leaders, and one that is only going to become tougher.

The decision by Intel to invest at least $20 billion just outside of Johnstown has put tremendous pressure on Licking County's already tight housing market.

Licking County home sale prices have also increased dramatically, reaching $359,293 in June and $336,803 in the second quarter of the year. The average home sale price in 2021 was $279,985, and in 2020 it was $248,442.

We ask leaders across Licking County to make addressing the housing crisis one of their top priorities.

The problem had wide implications. People who can't afford to live in town, often can't afford to work in town as the rising cost of transportation limits the ability to make long commutes. The absence of real public transportation in the area also plays a factor in this.

In one extreme example, a man walked from Zanesville to Newark with leads on a job, but could not find a place he could afford to live, preventing him from becoming employed.

Licking County's housing solution must be all-inclusive. It cannot simply be more half-million-dollar homes in a subdivision. We need more rental units and we need income-based rental options. We understand the stigma some may place on low-rent options, but such places are a needed part of any diverse community.

Working toward these goals will require an effort from all community leaders. Government officials must plan housing options across the county. Elected officials must explain to their constituents why such housing is critical to the overall health of the community. School officials must refrain from fighting every new housing option because of fears over how it might affect their enrollments. Social service leaders must work to provide the needed assistance for people to overcome the initial hurdles to get housing.

We understand housing is a complicated issue, but it is also one that must be addressed. More housing is coming to Licking County whether we plan for it or not, Intel guaranteed that. Based strictly on the cost to construct homes today, affordability in this market will only be assured with programs that rely on tax incentives, subsidies or other alternatives based strictly on the cost to construct homes today.

We believe proper planning and imaginative solutions will help ensure that housing goes where it is most appropriate and best meets the needs of all residents. The time to start is now.

