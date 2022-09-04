Read full article on original website
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
12 people punch, kick man at West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn; victim slashed in unprovoked attack: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was punched, kicked and slashed in an unprovoked attack at Monday’s West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. The group of 12 attackers also took two chains from the man’s neck in the Eastern Parkway robbery, officials said. They also stole the man’s cellphone, car keys […]
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
News 12
NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn
Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
Shooting Suspect, Brooklyn Man Arrested and Charged in Atlantic City Boardwalk Shooting
Atlantic City, NJ- The Atlantic City police department has announced the arrest of a Brooklyn...
NBC New York
Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn
Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
New York City Police Investigating Garment District Stabbing
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department is investigating a stabbing that...
NBC New York
Weed Trucks Seized in Brooklyn, Manhattan Amid Community Parking Gripes
Nearly two dozen tow trucks, each accompanied by three vehicles with the New York City Sheriff's Office, were confiscating a number of weed trucks in Manhattan and Brooklyn Wednesday as part of an organized sweep to address community complaints, most of which appear to be over parking, authorities say. The...
amny.com
Two deadly shootings in four hours in same Brooklyn precinct: NYPD
Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct saw two separate, fatal shootings in four hours’ time on Wednesday night, leaving a pair of men deceased. Wednesday’s murders occurred following an August that saw murders and shootings drop citywide, according to the NYPD. The 75th Precinct had also recorded declines in homicides (from 6 to 2) and shooting incidents (from 7 to 4) during the 28-day period that concluded on Sept. 4.
New York City Police investigating robbery at Central Park West station
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department investigated a robbery that took place...
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
Brooklyn DA overturns 378 convictions due to 13 NYPD officers' misconduct, false testimony
The 13 officers who provided testimonies as essential witnesses were found guilty of crimes including murder, planting drugs, taking sex bribes and lying under oath.
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
Boy, 15, dead after Brooklyn park shooting: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in the abdomen a couple of blocks from his high school at a downtown Brooklyn park on Wednesday, police said.
Serial NYC Shoplifter Caught in Oakland
OAKLAND, NJ – police in Oakland have reported the arrest of a serial shoplifter from...
15-year-old New York City student shot and killed at park blocks away from school
New York, NY- the New York City Police Department today reported that a fifteen-year-old boy...
bronx.com
Jelani Green, 25, Murdered
On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 2045 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a female, shot opposite of 1631 Nelson Avenue, within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded...
19-Year-Old Indicted for Dealing Drugs, Deadly Fentanyl in New York City
by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney...
fox40jackson.com
Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck
A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
