Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
New York City Police Investigating Garment District Stabbing
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department is investigating a stabbing that...
New York City Police investigating robbery at Central Park West station
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department investigated a robbery that took place...
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
Pedestrian killed in early morning collision in North Bergen, NJ
NORTH BERGEN — A 64-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Tonnelle Avenue, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. Just before 6 a.m., police were notified of a collision in the area of Tonnelle and 69th street. Angel Ruano, of North Bergen,...
Shooting Suspect, Brooklyn Man Arrested and Charged in Atlantic City Boardwalk Shooting
Atlantic City, NJ- The Atlantic City police department has announced the arrest of a Brooklyn...
Man rescued from atop New York City bridge
NEW YORK, NY – police and First Responders in New York City climb to the...
Prosecutor’s Office Solves 31-Year-Old Jersey Shore Murder Cold Case, But Suspect Dead for 7 Years
TOMS RIVER, NJ -The Ocean County prosecutor’s office has announced they have solved a 31-year-old...
N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide
Sheila Maguire was an advocate for women and children who'd been abused Four days after a New Jersey mother of two was killed in her home, her boyfriend –- a longtime high school teacher who was named softball coach of the year in 2019 by the media company NJ.com — was found dead by apparent suicide near an abandoned Pennsylvania barn, say authorities. On Aug. 29, police found the body Sheila Maguire, 54, a well-known advocate for women and children who'd been abused, inside her Florence Township home,...
Cuteness Alert – Morris County, NJ, gets new police dog
The Morris County Sheriff's department is welcoming an adorable four-legged recruit. A five-month-old black Labrador retriever pup was donated to the department by renown dog trainer Grayson Guyer at Lost Highway Kennels in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guyer developed his skills training dogs while serving in the U.S. Navy and working...
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
Names of Victims Released in Fatal Wrong-Way Thruway Accident
More details have been released by investigators of a fatal wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway on Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday all lanes on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway were shut down as police launched an investigation into a fatal crash. The accident took place on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo in Orange County around 1am on Tuesday morning. An investigation closed all southbound lanes until after 7am.
15-year-old New York City student shot and killed at park blocks away from school
New York, NY- the New York City Police Department today reported that a fifteen-year-old boy...
Philadelphia man arrested for 2020 murder in Franklin Township
FRANKLIN TWP, NJ – Philadelphia man has been arrested for the 2020 murder of a...
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
5 seriously injured, including 2 children, in SUV crash in N.J. town
Five people were seriously hurt — including two children — when an SUV crashed into a fence and a tree after veering off a road in Burlington County on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A 48-year-old Mount Holly woman was driving south on the Mount Holly Bypass in Westampton...
Newark man beaten and robbed
Newark, New Jersey- The Newark police department is searching for a suspect who allegedly beat...
Yonkers police investigate smash-and-grab robbery of jewelry store
YONKERS, NY – Yonkers Police Department today half an ounce they are searching for a...
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
