ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Comments / 14

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Jersey#New York City#Traffic Accident#Nj#Amscan#Shore News Network
People

N.J. Woman Was Found Slain in Home — and Days Later, 'Person of Interest' Boyfriend Is Found Dead by Suicide

Sheila Maguire was an advocate for women and children who'd been abused Four days after a New Jersey mother of two was killed in her home, her boyfriend –- a longtime high school teacher who was named softball coach of the year in 2019 by the media company NJ.com — was found dead by apparent suicide near an abandoned Pennsylvania barn, say authorities. On Aug. 29, police found the body Sheila Maguire, 54, a well-known advocate for women and children who'd been abused, inside her Florence Township home,...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Cuteness Alert – Morris County, NJ, gets new police dog

The Morris County Sheriff's department is welcoming an adorable four-legged recruit. A five-month-old black Labrador retriever pup was donated to the department by renown dog trainer Grayson Guyer at Lost Highway Kennels in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guyer developed his skills training dogs while serving in the U.S. Navy and working...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Names of Victims Released in Fatal Wrong-Way Thruway Accident

More details have been released by investigators of a fatal wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway on Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday all lanes on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway were shut down as police launched an investigation into a fatal crash. The accident took place on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo in Orange County around 1am on Tuesday morning. An investigation closed all southbound lanes until after 7am.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

114K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy