More details have been released by investigators of a fatal wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway on Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday all lanes on the southbound side of the New York State Thruway were shut down as police launched an investigation into a fatal crash. The accident took place on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo in Orange County around 1am on Tuesday morning. An investigation closed all southbound lanes until after 7am.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO