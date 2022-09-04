Read full article on original website
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Rutgers Scarlet KnightsThe LanternNew Brunswick, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Takes You Through an Abandoned VillageTravel MavenMountainside, NJ
Monkeypox Vaccination Sites in Hudson, Union Counties, 26% of NJ Cases Come From Hudson CountyMorristown MinuteHudson County, NJ
Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties
Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: OVERTURNED VEHICLE RT 18 SB
Emergency personnel are responding to an accident at mile marker 18.0 on the southbound side of Route 18 for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. Rate:. PreviousBAYVILLE: PERSON PASSED OUT IN PARK. NextBEACHWOOD: MOTOR...
NJ ROAD RAGE: Driver pulled from car, assaulted and robbed by at least 12 bikers
New Jersey police are asking for the public’s help in locating the at least 12 motorcyclists who pulled a 62-year-old man from his car, assaulted him, and stole his cellphone during a road rage incident Saturday.
Yonkers police investigate smash-and-grab robbery of jewelry store
YONKERS, NY – Yonkers Police Department today half an ounce they are searching for a...
News 12
Monmouth County thieves now swiping car keys from inside homes, police say
Police in Monmouth County are warning that vehicle thefts in the area are now coming with a side of burglary. There have been numerous incidents of home break-ins this summer where criminals are ultimately looking for keys to high-end vehicles, according to police in Holmdel. There have been four incidents...
Shooting Suspect, Brooklyn Man Arrested and Charged in Atlantic City Boardwalk Shooting
Atlantic City, NJ- The Atlantic City police department has announced the arrest of a Brooklyn...
Newark Police Seeking Suspect in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department is asking the public for assistance in identifying...
N.J. restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular eatery
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Ocean County Man Arrested, Charged With Killing His Father
LACEY – A Township man has been arrested and criminally charged for the murder of his father, police said. Justin Donaldson, 36, was charged with Murder in connection with the death of his father, David Donaldson, 67, also of Lacey Township. Around 4:35 p.m., on September 7, a concerned...
Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Philadelphia 7-Eleven Twice at Gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia 7-Eleven was robbed by a man claiming to have a...
Newark man beaten and robbed
Newark, New Jersey- The Newark police department is searching for a suspect who allegedly beat...
Philadelphia Police Department investigating shooting on 23rd Street
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance...
Manalapan Police Beat, Sept. 7
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Aug. 20 at 5:32 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals gained access to a Devon Drive residence and were subsequently involved in a physical altercation with the resident. The individuals who entered the residence were described as wearing face masks and gloves. The suspects fled the area in a black, mid-size sport utility vehicle. Minor injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. Patrolman Everett McNulty handled the report.
ocscanner.news
KEYPORT: CAR INTO BUILDING PINNING VICTIM
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a building at Holmdel Point Apartments. This accident has a victim pinned in the crash site. This is a developing story. As new details become available, we will update our page.
Suspect wanted for attempted burglary in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a subject who attempted to break in...
Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
Cops: Shooting at 7-Eleven in Matawan, Old Bridge area leaves 1 hurt
Authorities have asked for the public’s help after a shooting in the Matawan section of Old Bridge left one person wounded. A 911 call on Tuesday around 8:34 p.m., reported the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. Old Bridge...
17-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gloucester
Gloucester Township, NJ – Washington Township Police Department has reported a seventeen-year-old girl has gone...
Suffolk County Police Department Murders Featured on In Pursuit With John Walsh
Last night, the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad was featured on In Pursuit with...
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Comments / 1