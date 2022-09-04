The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Aug. 20 at 5:32 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals gained access to a Devon Drive residence and were subsequently involved in a physical altercation with the resident. The individuals who entered the residence were described as wearing face masks and gloves. The suspects fled the area in a black, mid-size sport utility vehicle. Minor injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. Patrolman Everett McNulty handled the report.

