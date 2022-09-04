Read full article on original website
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
Antony reveals admiration of Nani following Man Utd move
Antony name-dropped former Manchester United winger Nani as an example of a player he used to love watching while growing up.
Ajax manager aims dig at Man Utd in defiant message over Antony
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder takes a dig at Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Antony.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea after the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Ajax boss 'assuming' Antony will stay despite Man Utd interest
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he expects Antony to stay at Ajax despite interest from Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool need to 'reinvent' themselves after heavy Napoli defeat
Jurgen Klopp spoke honestly after Liverpool were heavily beaten by Napoli in the Champions League.
Antony pleads with Ajax to sell him to Man Utd in explosive interview
Manchester United target Antony has publicly pleaded with current club Ajax to let him leave for the Red Devils.
Graham Potter arrives at Cobham ahead of Chelsea unveiling
Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground in Surrey ahead of his unveiling as the club's new manager.
Richarlison spares Tottenham & Antonio Conte from Champions League backlash
Richarlison scored a match-winning brace in Tottenham's 2-0 Champions League win against Marseille.
Jurgen Klopp blasts 'blatant' refereeing mistakes that cost Liverpool last season
Jurgen Klopp reveals he still thinks about the refereeing decision that cost Liverpool the Premier League title last season.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
England 10-0 Luxembourg: Player ratings as Lionesses hit double figures
Player ratings from England's thumping World Cup qualifying victory over Luxembourg.
Konrad Laimer insists Premier League is 'not a must' amid Liverpool links
Konrad Laimer has said he will consider his future more carefully than solely focus on moving to the Premier League amid Liverpool transfer links.
Andy Carroll among strikers offered to Wolves; Diego Costa work permit uncertain
Wolves have been offered the chance to sign Andy Carroll after Diego Costa was not automatically awarded a work permit.
Antony to undergo Man Utd medical after €100m deal finalised with Ajax
Antony is to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of a €100m move from Ajax.
Champions League roundup 7/9/22: Liverpool embarrassed by Napoli; Barcelona win big
Champions League roundup from day two of matchday one - including Liverpool away to Napoli and Barcelona hosting Viktoria Plzen.
Andy Robertson blasts Liverpool's defending in 'deserved' Napoli thrashing
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed he and his teammates need to 'wake up' after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Napoli - Champions League
Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face Napoli in the Champions League.
