NE Ga police blotter: second accuser in molestation case, suspect competent for murder trial
The Office of State Administrative Hearings has upheld the license revocation against a daycare in Jackson County: Bright Beginnings in Jefferson lost its license earlier this year after the arrest of a daycare worker on child molestation charges. There is a second accuser in the case of Cameron Millholland, the...
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident
Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly exiting a driveway onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activity
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A car crash led to the arrest of one person for impaired driving and drug possession. On August 26, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Peachtree Parkway. Officers said a witness told them a black Mercedes struck a Honda van.
valdostatoday.com
Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit
BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
CBS 46
‘Noon Light’ app alerted police to arrest man for rape in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man faces multiple charges after police say he held a 17-year-old female from Harris County at knifepoint and raped her on Monday morning. But it was an app the victim used that pinged her phone, alerted authorities to her location and led Habersham County police to arrest the man.
App gets credit for rescue of NE Ga kidnaping victim
A Habersham County woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says a dispatcher received a person in distress call sent by the woman’s phone. Deputies found the car on Highway 15 in Clarkesville, pulled it over, and arrested kidnaping suspect Dalton Ramsey, who was booked into the Habersham County jail.
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
Witnesses say they can identify driver who struck girl in hit-and-run; parents ask 'why no arrest?'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of an 8-year-old victim of a hit-and-run collision say witnesses can identify the driver who collided into her, but three weeks later the parents say they can’t find out from police if investigators are close to making an arrest. On Aug. 18,...
Atlanta security guard shot by group trying to break into cars outside apartments
ATLANTA — A security guard is stable after police say a group shot him trying to break into cars at an Atlanta apartment complex. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway obtained doorbell camera video of the entire incident. The shooting happened at 464 Boulevard in northeast Atlanta. The address belongs...
Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges
The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
wrwh.com
Arrest Made In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting
(Cleveland)- Three people were arrested over the weekend following a reported shoplifting incident in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Cleveland on Saturday. A description of the vehicle they were in was issued and that vehicle was...
Teen tried bringing in loaded pistol, pot to Cherokee Co. football game
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — Three Woodstock High School students and a man were stopped by school police before going into Friday night’s game between Cherokee and Woodstock high schools. Police arrested one of the teens after they discovered that the student was carrying a backpack with a loaded...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa police investigating afternoon shooting
One person is undergoing treatment after a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Toccoa. Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Broad Street. While officers were headed to the scene, Mize said they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
WXIA 11 Alive
A 23-year-old was found dead in a hotel room. A man is charged with murder for her overdose death
CLEVELAND, Ga. — A person is facing felony murder charges in north Georgia after the overdose of a 23-year-old, the second such prosecution of an associate in an overdose death in the area in recent months. According to the Cleveland Police Department in White County, 23-year-old Katelyn Baker was...
Family of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators. Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver...
accesswdun.com
Suspect shot by Hall County Sheriff's Deputy after attempted traffic stop
A suspect was shot by a Hall County Sheriff's Deputy Saturday evening in the southern portion of the county after an attempted traffic stop. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road. The deputy was attempting to...
Family of missing Covington woman last seen leaving a pub pleads to public for leads in case
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — The family of a missing Covington woman, Yolanda Brown, is searching for answers when it comes to her disappearance. “There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol...
accesswdun.com
GBI investigating after several people shot in Hartwell night club parking lot
No suspects have been identified yet in the shooting of at least three people in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill in Hartwell early Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports one person died and two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A fourth individual was treated and released.
