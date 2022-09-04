ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

accesswdun.com

Gillsville man charged in fatal August motorcycle accident

Authorities have charged a Gillsville man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Aug. 6 on Highway 52 in east Hall County. According to B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Gregory Ryan Mauldin 44, was allegedly the at-fault driver in the crash. Mauldin was allegedly exiting a driveway onto Highway 52 at about 2:15 a.m. when he pulled into the path of a motorcycle driven by Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville.
GILLSVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit

BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

App gets credit for rescue of NE Ga kidnaping victim

A Habersham County woman who says she was being held against her will used a security app to alert deputies to her location. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says a dispatcher received a person in distress call sent by the woman’s phone. Deputies found the car on Highway 15 in Clarkesville, pulled it over, and arrested kidnaping suspect Dalton Ramsey, who was booked into the Habersham County jail.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

Walton Co BOE member faces theft charges

The GBI investigation continues in Monroe, where Walton County School Board member Simoan Baker is facing felony theft by conversion charges, accused of stealing upwards of $25 thousand from a conservatorship set up in another person’s name. From the GBI…. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of...
MONROE, GA
wrwh.com

Arrest Made In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting

(Cleveland)- Three people were arrested over the weekend following a reported shoplifting incident in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Cleveland on Saturday. A description of the vehicle they were in was issued and that vehicle was...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa police investigating afternoon shooting

One person is undergoing treatment after a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Toccoa. Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Broad Street. While officers were headed to the scene, Mize said they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.
TOCCOA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: Rockdale County Sheriff's K9 handler suspended after his three American Bully dogs die

CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GBI investigating after several people shot in Hartwell night club parking lot

No suspects have been identified yet in the shooting of at least three people in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill in Hartwell early Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports one person died and two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A fourth individual was treated and released.
HARTWELL, GA

