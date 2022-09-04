CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave and reassigned after an investigation into animal cruelty in connection with the deaths and disposal of his personal dogs. Deputy Eric Tolbert, who had been assigned as a K9 handler, was placed on leave after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence to investigate the deaths of his three American Bully breed dogs.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO