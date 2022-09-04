Lafayette Police: gunshots fired did not occur at the Grand Theater, no injuries reported

Lafayette, LA (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department responded to the Grand Theater around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday regarding a large crowd of juveniles causing a disturbance.

While officers were dealing with the large crowd a verbal altercation erupted between a group of juveniles and the occupant of SUV (unknown make and model).

The SUV fled onto Doucet road heading towards Johnston Street with the juveniles running after it.

Around the same time the SUV fled the area gun shots were heard being fired.

Officers responded to the area where the gunshots were heard and canvassed the area. Casings were found in the roadway of the 100 block of Doucet Road.

The LPD confirms the shots fired did not occur at the Grand Theater. Officers are currently working on leads to develop suspects.

At the time of the incident there were no injuries reported.

