Effective: 2022-09-08 20:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Centennial Mountains and Snake River Range, Targhee NF; East Salmon River Mountains, Salmon NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Lemhi and Lost River Range, Challis NF; Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476 Wind gusts to 15 mph are still possible through the night. Humidities are recovering. Therefore the red flag warning will be allowed to expire

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO