AUSTIN, Texas — With a week’s worth of practice behind them, the hay was in the barn for the Texas Longhorns from the standpoint of on-field work by the time Steve Sarkisian held his weekly Zoom media call 48 hours before welcoming No. 1 Alabama to Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for a highly-anticipated tilt. The Longhorns had a good week of preparation, Sarkisian said, and he’s approaching kickoff feeling as though his charges are confident in the plan of attack against head coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.
Alabama and Texas football clash at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in a game featuring two of the sports biggest brands, though the contest could be lopsided. The No. 1 Crimson Tide sit as multiple-touchdown favorites against Longhorns, with Texas trying to turn things around in Year 2 under coach Steve Sarkisian after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
AUSTIN, Texas — Bijan Robinson was by no means discontent after touching the football only 13 times (10 rushing attempts and three receptions) in the 52-10 season-opening win Texas notched over Louisiana-Monroe, the lone game on the Longhorns’ schedule before No. 1 Alabama rolls into Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for a titanic clash on Saturday (11 a.m., Fox). The Heisman Trophy candidate turned those 13 opportunities into 111 total yards and two touchdowns (a 16-yard reception from Quinn Ewers and a 9-yard run), averaging 8.5 yards per touch from scrimmage before exiting the resounding victory and yielding touches to his backfield mates and the eight other Longhorns who caught a pass from Ewers.
Texas football plays in the Longhorns' most anticipated home game in recent memory Saturday as No. 1 Alabama visits Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. It marks the first time in more than a decade the Crimson Tide play in a true road game against a non-conference opponent, and Texas players know what is at stake as Nick Saban and company roll into town.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Texas Longhorns. “Coach Bryant had an old saying: You never know what a horse can pull until you give them a heavy...
