weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 13:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains Tonight through Friday evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Preliminary snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible between 9000 and 10000 feet, and 5 to 10 inches between 10000 and 11000 feet. Isolated amounts around a foot of snow possible above 11000 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Tonight through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could become slick late tonight into Friday morning, and then again Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions. Also, very low visibilities at times could be very disorientating.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 07:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall may lead to brief minor localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Teton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 330 PM MDT At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Shaw, or 18 miles west of Great Falls, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and a period of heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Reduced visibility in heavy rain may make travel difficult. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Ulm, Malmstrom Afb, Sand Coulee, Tracy, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Sun River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Wind gusts to 15 mph are still possible through the night.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 94. For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the High Wind Warning, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be in the early afternoon Friday.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Southern Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-11 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Southern Clark County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Deserts. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 19:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING With increasing moisture and cloud cover moving in tomorrow...the excessive heat warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Marin Coastal Range, Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Marin Coastal Range; Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; San Francisco Bay Shoreline HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED The Heat Advisory has expired.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bryan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 22:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bryan FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Georgia, including the following counties, Bryan, Liberty, Long and McIntosh. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jones, Midway, Riceboro, Shellman Bluff, Harris Neck, Pine Harbor, South Newport, Halfmoon Landing, Crescent, Valona, Eulonia, Retreat, Blackbeard Island, Meridian, Sapelo Island, Sunbury, St. Catherines Island, Carnigan, Ridgeville and Belfast.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Terrebonne and northwestern Lafourche Parishes through 630 PM CDT At 545 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raceland, or near Thibodaux. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Schriever, Gray, Raceland and Bayou Cane. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s to around 103 are expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s expected. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the 70s to lower 80s. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED The Excessive Heat Warning has expired. However, it will still be warm tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s possible. Further cool down is expected this weekend.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains; Southern Salinas Valley HEAT ADVISORY REPLACES EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING..NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 96. For the Wind Advisory, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ventura County Inland Coast EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102. Overnight low temperatures will offer little relief with temperatures falling to the 70s to lower 80s. * WHERE...Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Orange County Inland EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 97. For the Wind Advisory, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 99. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 19:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; South End of the Lower Sierra EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 108 degrees. * WHERE...Upper Sierra foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 19:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING With increasing moisture and cloud cover moving in tomorrow...the excessive heat warning will be allowed to expire.
