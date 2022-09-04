Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of southeastern Big Horn, southern Rosebud and Sheridan Counties through 700 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts along a line extending from near Lodge Grass to 12 miles northwest of Dayton to 9 miles south of Shell. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Granite Pass, Big Horn, Birney, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir, Banner, Birney Village, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Burgess Junction, Story, Ucross, Crow Indian Reservation and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 42.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.1 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then rise to 44.1 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 43.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 07:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall may lead to brief minor localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Teton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 330 PM MDT At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Shaw, or 18 miles west of Great Falls, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, pea size hail, and a period of heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Reduced visibility in heavy rain may make travel difficult. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Ulm, Malmstrom Afb, Sand Coulee, Tracy, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park and Sun River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
