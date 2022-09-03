Read full article on original website
California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. Confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon between...
Hochul drops mask mandates on mass transit
Masks will no longer be required when riding mass transit in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday morning during a news conference in Brooklyn. “Masks are encouraged, but optional. This is what you’re going to see on our subways and our mass transit throughout the state of New York,” Hochul said, pointing to updated signage that will soon make its way to mass transportation hubs.
Experts sound alarm as record heat strains Texas power grid
Record heat in Texas this summer strained but didn't break the beleaguered power grid, but experts still question its reliability. One way to improve its performance is by reducing demand. That's the message the Biden administration has been pushing and through action is now responding to by incentivizing Texans to consider greener energy solutions at home.
Hochul, health officials say omicron-specific booster shot is vehicle to containing COVID-19 this winter
The coming of fall means that New York is heading toward its third winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, a season that has complicated the state’s progress on the virus each year, starkly contrasting the low-case levels and relaxed restrictions seen during the warmer months. The surge of the omicron...
2 of Texas' most wanted fugitives captured in Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 "Most Wanted" offenders are back in custody following their arrests in late August. William Bird, of Austin, who was on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted sex offenders list, was arrested in Austin on Aug. 10. Nathan Bingham, of Hutto, was arrested in Hutto on Aug. 24. A CrimeStopper’s reward will be paid for Bird’s arrest.
New York Assembly Agriculture Committee chair: Washington needs to step in on behalf of farmers
New York farm workers are one step closer to getting paid overtime after 40 hours of work, but the chair of the state Assembly Agriculture Committee is not happy about the change. The New York Farm Laborers Wage Board submitted its final report to the New York State Labor commissioner...
Hurricane Dorian produced a devastating storm surge on Ocracoke 3 years ago
Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Dorian moved up the North Carolina coast. The storm came just under a year after Hurricane Florence produced devastating flooding in the state. Dorian's flooding problems came more from its storm surge than from the rain. That was especially the case on Ocracoke Island...
New York moves to boost biodefense firms
New York state is distributing millions of dollars to help boost biodefense firms to help research and combat infectious diseases. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the state would spend $40 million on distribution to startup companies after an initial $15.3 million round of grant funding. The money is meant to...
A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Wisconsin judge sides with Republicans and blocks election clerks from completing absentee ballot envelopes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin judge sides with Republicans and blocks election clerks from completing absentee ballot envelopes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New York’s teacher shortage blamed on a variety of factors, including lack of respect, fewer benefits
School starts this week in New York and many districts have open teaching positions. According to the New York State Council of School Superintendents, while five years ago there were shortages of teachers in certain specialized subject areas like physics, now poor, rural districts aren’t getting strong teacher candidates for any subjects.
Police: Sheriff's deputy in custody after fatal shooting of couple in Northern California; suspect turned himself in
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Police: Sheriff's deputy in custody after fatal shooting of couple in Northern California; suspect turned himself in. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say
Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
