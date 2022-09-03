ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. Confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon between...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hochul drops mask mandates on mass transit

Masks will no longer be required when riding mass transit in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday morning during a news conference in Brooklyn. “Masks are encouraged, but optional. This is what you’re going to see on our subways and our mass transit throughout the state of New York,” Hochul said, pointing to updated signage that will soon make its way to mass transportation hubs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Experts sound alarm as record heat strains Texas power grid

Record heat in Texas this summer strained but didn't break the beleaguered power grid, but experts still question its reliability. One way to improve its performance is by reducing demand. That's the message the Biden administration has been pushing and through action is now responding to by incentivizing Texans to consider greener energy solutions at home.
TEXAS STATE
2 of Texas' most wanted fugitives captured in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 "Most Wanted" offenders are back in custody following their arrests in late August. William Bird, of Austin, who was on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted sex offenders list, was arrested in Austin on Aug. 10. Nathan Bingham, of Hutto, was arrested in Hutto on Aug. 24. A CrimeStopper’s reward will be paid for Bird’s arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
Hurricane Dorian produced a devastating storm surge on Ocracoke 3 years ago

Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Dorian moved up the North Carolina coast. The storm came just under a year after Hurricane Florence produced devastating flooding in the state. Dorian's flooding problems came more from its storm surge than from the rain. That was especially the case on Ocracoke Island...
OCRACOKE, NC
New York moves to boost biodefense firms

New York state is distributing millions of dollars to help boost biodefense firms to help research and combat infectious diseases. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the state would spend $40 million on distribution to startup companies after an initial $15.3 million round of grant funding. The money is meant to...
INDUSTRY
Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say

Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

