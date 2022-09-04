Read full article on original website
In The World of Workforce Collaboration, Google and Microsoft Have New Competition
Despite some companies taking a firm stance on returning to the office as the pandemic wanes, at least 92 million office workers are still working remote. For over half of that workforce, remote work is now a permanent offering from their employers. But it's not just tech workers who are...
The 2-Step Process That Companies Like Airbnb and Facebook Use to Find Their North Star Metric
I'm a big fan of metrics. Prior to starting my own business, I spent eight years working as a high-frequency trader where literally everything I did was based on metrics. I'd create algorithms that would trade stocks at microsecond speeds for fractions of a penny based solely on financial data. I couldn't have cared less about the individual stocks I was trading, as long as the numbers made sense.
3 Distinct Qualities of Growth and Traditional Marketing
Business owners and marketers have a tradition of pushing the boundaries of innovation. They're also known for thinking of new and unheard-of ways to drive product awareness and growth. Product placements started with Curtiss Candy Company founder Otto Schnering's idea to have the Butterfinger candy bar featured in a Shirley Temple film. And concepts such as guerrilla marketing, native advertising, and digital content have emerged as novel ways to capture consumer attention.
Still Fighting the Scourge of High Inflation? You Can Raise Prices, Yes. But That's Not All
Some economists say inflation in the U.S. has peaked, but that's likely little comfort to business owners everywhere that are still feeling the pressure of surging and still elevated prices. They're still resorting to increasingly creative ways to stomach higher costs. Here, four entrepreneurs in four very different industries share...
Can Google Smell? Why Digitizing Odor Could Be a Business Opportunity
Artificial intelligence is getting into the odor business. Researchers at Google recently announced that they have trained an AI-powered neural network model to "map out" how a molecule's structure correlates to its scent, and it could spark a revolution in the realms of food, fragrance, and health. Say, for instance,...
The Key to Growing a Business in Unfamiliar Territory
How a personal health journey led Origin Physical Therapy founder, Carine Carmy, to discover a major gap in the market for Women's Health and how that lead her to starting a business in an industry she knew very little about. Listen to the full podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your audio entertainment.
You Could Be Too Young to Start a Successful Business, But Science Says You Can Never Be Too Old
Think "wildly successful startup founder" and your mind probably flashes to the usual suspects. Like Steve Jobs. Or Bill Gates. Or my best friend Richard Branson. (Wonder if the sentiment is reciprocated?) Or maybe the Four Ks: Kim, Kylie, Khloe, and Kendall. Youth clearly has its advantages. But not always....
With the iPhone 14, the World's Most Iconic Product Is All Grown Up
On Wednesday, Apple announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and maybe the most surprising thing is that there were very few surprises. Apple pretty much revealed what everyone had already expected. That's sort of how it goes in a day where most of the features are rumored in advance. This year was no exception.
Founders Don't Know Everything--They Just Think They Do
It’s probably a given that, in most startups and early-stage businesses, the founding CEO - if he or she had the time, inclination, and patience - could do any other team member’s job as well or better than they could. Of course, no one has the time to mind everyone else’s business and no CEO I know would have the patience or concentration that it takes to do many of the tasks that are important parts of making any organization run. But plenty of them would have the inclination because that comes with the territory.
Making Van Life Work: Building a Successful Career From Wherever You Happen to be Parked
One night in southern Utah, after a day of working remotely in our camper van, we had an entire camping area to ourselves. Just this huge, flat area with us parked in the middle of it. We happened upon the perfect place to watch the meteor shower we just learned about earlier that day.
With IPOs Down 95 Percent, Leaders Must Answer Three Tough Questions
I was taught in school that finance should support a company's strategy. More specifically, a business leader should first choose a strategy--e.g., which customers to serve, what products to sell them, and what price to charge them--and only then assess ways to finance the strategy. Yet over the last several...
Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major "Merge" upgrade
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions.
Make the Cloud Work for Your Business
The cloud as a concept has been around since the mid-1990s. The big difference between cloud providers and hardware rental services is automation. There is an incredible amount of automation involved in the cloud when creating accounts, creating resources, consuming resources, or handling failures of the hardware that is behind your services. The major cloud providers have the automation in place to handle these requirements. Scripts can be run which will handle the creation of the resources in just a few minutes and with a single simple command. Hardware failures, which do happen in the cloud, are resolved by automation automatically by the cloud provider.
Social Media Can Help Your Business Prosper
The official birth date of the internet is January 1, 1983. Many scientists and engineers have spent their lives trying to bring human beings together through technology since the early 1900s. Even Nikola Tesla had a vision of a "world wireless system." Fast forward to today, at least 5.03 billion people (63.1 percent of the world's population) have access to the internet and 4.62 billion people use social media apps to connect. I can easily communicate with someone in Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Japan, or Egypt by just signing on to a social media app. Social media should be considered heaven-sent for entrepreneurs who want to expand their businesses, especially start-ups. Unfortunately, some business owners aren't fond of social media or don't know how to use it to elevate their brand.
How to Keep Up With Social Media as It Shapes E-Commerce
The mass adoption of social media has been one of the most significant changes of the past century. Being able to witness how the internet has evolved is something I'm very grateful for because I've been able to see how it changes and influences everyday life. From how we communicate to democratizing access to information, social media is no longer a nice-to-have tool. It's an essential aspect of any business strategy. This is especially true for e-commerce.
These Two Founders Used the Pandemic as a Time to Regroup. Now, They Say, They're Ready for Anything
Most business owners know they need to plan for uncertainty, and these days, that's all the more true. During a recent Meta Small Business Studios event in Columbus, Ohio, I asked two business owners about their plans and advice for trying times. Here are their top tips. Diversify your revenue...
15 Years Ago Today, Steve Jobs Wrote an Open Letter to 'All iPhone Customers.' It's a Masterclass in Admitting When You're Wrong
The original iPhone went on sale June 29, 2007 for $499 for a 4GB model, and $599 for an 8GB version. Just a little over two months later, on September 5, Apple dropped the 4GB model and lowered the price on the 8GB iPhone by $200--which, if you were holding out to buy one during the holidays, was a great deal. If, however, you were one of the people who bought one when it was released, it was a smack in the face.
