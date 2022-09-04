It’s probably a given that, in most startups and early-stage businesses, the founding CEO - if he or she had the time, inclination, and patience - could do any other team member’s job as well or better than they could. Of course, no one has the time to mind everyone else’s business and no CEO I know would have the patience or concentration that it takes to do many of the tasks that are important parts of making any organization run. But plenty of them would have the inclination because that comes with the territory.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO