MPCC to host Temple Grandin in Broken Bow Sept. 25, at Fox Sept. 26
Noted animal science expert and autism advocate Temple Grandin will speak in Broken Bow and at North Platte’s historic Fox Theatre on consecutive days later this month. Grandin, a professor of animal science at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, will hold her first of two free talks at 7 p.m. CT Sept. 25 at the Nebraska One Box Convention Center at 2750 S. 27th St. in Broken Bow.
North Platte Vietnam vet to take part in wreath procession at Arlington on Sunday
Charlie Morland has ridden his motorcycle to the Sturgis Rally for the past 51 years and also used it for summer trips along the West Coast. But early Thursday morning he is headed out for his first East Coast trip. Along with his friend Brandon Mcelwee, Morland is headed to...
Julie Geiser: Ash Hollow SHP rendezvous is this weekend
Come to Ash Hollow State Historical Park for the annual rendezvous. The public is invited to partake in the festivities this Friday through Sunday and absorb themselves in the pre-1840 history, unique culture and educate themselves of an era gone by. Park guests can see demonstrations of black powder shooting,...
North Platte City Council quickly passes 2022-23 city budget
City Council members adopted North Platte’s $184.7 million 2022-23 city budget without changes Thursday during a quick special meeting. The council also passed five related budget items during the 15-minute session, including inflation-triggered electric, water and sewer rate increases of 3.65% apiece. No members of the public spoke at...
Twin Platte NRD approves 2022-23 budget
Twin Platte Natural Resources District board members Thursday approved their $20.15 million 2022-23 budget after a public hearing at their North Platte headquarters in First Interstate Bank. The four-county NRD’s budget raises proposed spending by 1.2% but leaves the district’s property tax request unchanged at just under $1.5 million for...
Local labor council plans 'Unity Gathering' Saturday at NP fairgrounds
The Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council is planning a “Union Unity Gathering” from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CT Saturday at the Ag Activities Center at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS...
Neighborhood pride, troublesome streets issues in Wilkinson TIF debate
Tuesday night’s North Platte City Council meeting climaxed with a confrontation involving tax increment financing, housing shortages, neighborhood pride and street gripes. It took a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Brandon Kelliher to declare 30 acres south of Interstate 80 “substandard and blighted” so TIF might be deployed to fill a 22.06-acre lot with homes.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
NP mayor breaks tie to declare Wilkinson land TIF-eligible
A vacant 22.06-acre lot between Interstate 80 and Hackberry Road will be eligible for tax increment financing after Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie Tuesday in favor of enabling future housing there. The council split over adopting a “substandard and blighted” study of Wilkinson Development’s lot and...
Amaya claims client-attorney violation in latest appeal of murder conviction
Jay D. Amaya’s latest appeal of his conviction in the 1998 murder of a 20-year-old North Platte woman centers on his argument that a document addressed to his then-attorney was “knowingly, purposely and intentionally opened and read by law enforcement investigators.”. A short evidentiary hearing was held Wednesday...
Work to resume on I-80 between Gothenburg, Cozad
Weather permitting, work will resume Sept. 12 on Interstate 80 between Gothenburg and Cozad, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Western Engineering Company Inc. of Harlan, Iowa,...
Avocado contest set to be a big smash
What does it take to hold a national avocado launching championship?. That's how many avocados members of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau bought in bulk for the inaugural year of the event Saturday at the Wild West Arena. And what ultimately will happen to those avocados?. Samantha Geisler, the...
Letter to the Editor: Telegraph's coverage decisions questioned
Monday evening, Aug. 2, on KNOP television I heard that Chris Bruns was endorsed by the state Republican Party for the District 42 legislative seat. Eight-eight percent of the party as a whole chose Mr. Bruns; 100% of those from District 42 gave him their support. Stunning!. Tuesday morning no...
