ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fernandinaobserver.com

A Very Big Saturday for the 7th Street Markets

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market. Being open every Saturday, for 10 years, really embeds you into the community and you become friends — no, you become family — and we have a reunion each week from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

New Assistant County Attorney

The Nassau County Attorney’s Office has welcomed a new assistant county attorney, Abigail Jorandby. Ms. Jorandby is a board-certified attorney who has worked extensively with city, county and local government and has represented local government commissions and boards related to public hearings, land use, planning and zoning, procurement and contracts, drafting of legislative ordinances and resolutions, and Florida’s Open Government and Public Records laws.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy