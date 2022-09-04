ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — When Washington takes the field Sunday against Jacksonville, the NFL franchise will play a game that counts as the Commanders for the first time. It’s the culmination of a rebranding process that has lasted more than two years and will coincide with pomp, circumstance and a redone fight song for a team looking to move beyond its past. Though as the organization tries to revive its reputation, and coach Ron Rivera attempts to build a winning culture, scandals from the past continue to get in the way and hinder that process. Most notable is an ongoing congressional investigation into workplace culture, including the impending release of information from owner Dan Snyder’s nearly 11 hours of testimony that would immediately overshadow anything and everything on the football and business sides. Team president Jason Wright referred to it as “ghosts of Christmas past” and expects to see progress after several months without one of them popping up. With that appearing to be wishful thinking for now, the Commanders forge ahead knowing it’s an uphill battle to get fans back in the stands and earn respect around the league.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 25 MINUTES AGO