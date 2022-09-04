Read full article on original website
Related
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Ukraine claims to have taken back dozens of towns and villages in the east and south from Russian forces as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visited Kyiv to pledge more aid.
Washington's fresh start as Commanders complicated by past
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — When Washington takes the field Sunday against Jacksonville, the NFL franchise will play a game that counts as the Commanders for the first time. It’s the culmination of a rebranding process that has lasted more than two years and will coincide with pomp, circumstance and a redone fight song for a team looking to move beyond its past. Though as the organization tries to revive its reputation, and coach Ron Rivera attempts to build a winning culture, scandals from the past continue to get in the way and hinder that process. Most notable is an ongoing congressional investigation into workplace culture, including the impending release of information from owner Dan Snyder’s nearly 11 hours of testimony that would immediately overshadow anything and everything on the football and business sides. Team president Jason Wright referred to it as “ghosts of Christmas past” and expects to see progress after several months without one of them popping up. With that appearing to be wishful thinking for now, the Commanders forge ahead knowing it’s an uphill battle to get fans back in the stands and earn respect around the league.
Comments / 0