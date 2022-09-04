ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 13, lived alone in 'squalid' Dundee flat for months

A 13-year-old boy was discovered living alone for more than four months in squalid and freezing conditions, a court has heard. The boy had a filthy mattress in a flat and had not been provided with adequate food or heating during winter months. He was rescued last April following a...
Woman, 18, killed in Leeds crash named by police

An 18-year-old woman who died after a car crash in Leeds has been named by police. Georgia Bendelow, from Leeds, was critically injured in the crash involving a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road, at Swillington Common, on Wednesday. Ms Bendelow, a passenger...
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs

A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
Pet cat survives journey stuck in car grille in Aberdeen

A pet cat has survived a journey stuck in a car grille in Aberdeen. David Harding arrived at his work at a car dealership on Wednesday morning but it was not the usual purr coming from the front of his car. Technicians took the bumper off and managed to free...
