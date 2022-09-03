Read full article on original website
Raymond Perez
3d ago
hey!!! inflation is happening in the states an all over the world, food shortages are around the world and will happen in Hawaii. fuel cost steadily rise. and rising in all areas of your lives. no brainer!!! all that happening you think people globally want to TRAVEL??? of course not! people are too busy trying to survive. quit asking questions when the answer is in YOUR FACE HUH?
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years.
Hawaii Travel 2022: Less tourists but more money?
Though there were less visitors in the first seven months of 2022 compared to pre-pandemic numbers, Hawaii still saw an increase in spending.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
Out at sea since June, California kayaker is headed for Hawaii
On Monday, Cyril Derreumaux celebrated his 46th birthday out at sea, thinking about his son Simon who also shares the same birthday and turns 14.
Round 2 on Oahu for warrior tryouts to be in Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.
QSR Web
Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaii location
Chick-fil-A has opened its first restaurant in Kahului in the state of Hawaii. The store opened Sept. 1, according to a press release. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai'i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului," store owner Sean Whaley said in the press release. "Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual's skills and talents, we will build a strong 'ohana of team members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant."
Hawaii’s one-time tax refund starts rolling out this Friday
Hawaii tax payers can start checking their bank accounts soon. According to Governor David Ige, residents who get direct deposits could start seeing their one-time state refund as early as this Friday, September 9. But he said, those who owed taxes, or normally get refund checks, will have to wait a little longer.
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii taxpayers will soon be receiving their tax refunds. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday said so far, approximately $294 million was being released to taxpayers. The state Department of Taxation on Friday released $100,000 direct deposit refunds to taxpayers as part of the first phase, he said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beauty pageants are not just for women. A Hawaii man earned the title of beauty king. Jake Acedo of Kunia was crowned the very first Misters of Filipinas America winner. He will represent the United States in the popular male pageant in the Philippines next month. He...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
PHOTO: Hawaiian Man Reels in Absolutely Massive Octopus, Breaks Over 20-year State Record
On Tuesday morning (August 30), Michael Matsunaga loaded up on fish and squid and headed out on his boat for a relaxing day of fishing – or so he thought. The 69-year-old Wahiawa resident dropped his line, hoping to reel in an interesting catch from the sea floor. With his bait 400 feet below the surface, he waited.
mauinow.com
Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week
The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
Woman suffers "serious bite" after apparent shark attack on Maui's north shore
Hawaii officials said a woman suffered what appeared to be a shark bite Saturday in a bay on Maui's north shore, and they are warning people to stay out of nearby waters. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a "serious bite."
KITV.com
Hawaii residents, employed or unemployed, can now apply for free workplace training with Hana Career Pathways
More Hawaii residents are now eligible for a program to help fast-track them to a career. The University of Hawaii's "Hana Career Pathways" program helps connect people through free workforce training to internships and interviews in healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.
KITV.com
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
Still Burning After 7 Weeks, Idaho's Largest Active Wildfire Reaches Over 105,000 Acres
SALMON - The largest wildfire seen in Idaho this year is still growing more than seven weeks after it was first reported on July 17. As of Monday evening, the Moose Fire had burned an estimated 105,322 acres and is 44% contained. The fire is located approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii’s airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
