ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 4

Raymond Perez
3d ago

hey!!! inflation is happening in the states an all over the world, food shortages are around the world and will happen in Hawaii. fuel cost steadily rise. and rising in all areas of your lives. no brainer!!! all that happening you think people globally want to TRAVEL??? of course not! people are too busy trying to survive. quit asking questions when the answer is in YOUR FACE HUH?

Reply
3
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
QSR Web

Chick-fil-A opens 1st Hawaii location

Chick-fil-A has opened its first restaurant in Kahului in the state of Hawaii. The store opened Sept. 1, according to a press release. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to open the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawai'i and to share our signature hospitality and great-tasting food with guests in Kahului," store owner Sean Whaley said in the press release. "Working in the restaurant industry and playing competitive sports like rugby have given me the experience and tools to create a dedicated, service-minded team. By cultivating each individual's skills and talents, we will build a strong 'ohana of team members that will thrive both inside and outside of the restaurant."
KAHULUI, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s one-time tax refund starts rolling out this Friday

Hawaii tax payers can start checking their bank accounts soon. According to Governor David Ige, residents who get direct deposits could start seeing their one-time state refund as early as this Friday, September 9. But he said, those who owed taxes, or normally get refund checks, will have to wait a little longer.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Economy#State Of Hawaii#Boh
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii taxpayers will soon be receiving their tax refunds. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday said so far, approximately $294 million was being released to taxpayers. The state Department of Taxation on Friday released $100,000 direct deposit refunds to taxpayers as part of the first phase, he said.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Travel
mauinow.com

Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week

The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy