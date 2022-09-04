ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Candidate for Lieutenant Governor deletes picture with Three Percenters flag, disavows sentiments of group

By Kellen Voss
 5 days ago
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shane Hernandez, the GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor running alongside Tudor Dixon, has apologized after posting a photo to Twitter.

The photo showed him standing behind a Three Percenters flag, and beside a man he claims he bought honey from.

After posting the photo, Hernandez deleted it and posted a follow-up tweet, where he said that he "disavow(s) any such sentiment."

7 Action News has reached out to the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the press team for gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon for comment. As of Saturday evening, we have yet to hear from either office

According to the ADL Center for Antisemitism Research, Three Percenters claim to be part of a "militia movement, which supports the idea of a small number of dedicated “patriots” protecting Americans from government tyranny, just as the patriots of the American Revolution protected early Americans from British tyranny."

Members of the group have been charged for their role to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as reported by Reuters.

Last month, a jury found Barry Croft and Adam Fox guilty of plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer. The prosecution claimed that the two men, who were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, were members of the Three Percenters.

In a few months, Dixon and Hernandez will face current Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, both Democrats.

Michigan's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For information about November's ballot initiatives, candidates and polling locations, visit michigan.gov/sos/elections. Absentee ballots for that election were made available in August.

Comments / 112

Kelly Boekhout
4d ago

him and Tudor have just made it abundantly clear what they stand for. three percenters and babies having babies. there's no way he didn't realize what's in the pic. anyone running with Tudor Dixon is in favor of the January 6 riot. but this is how stupid they know their supporters are. this is them letting them know that they know they're stupid. they can say anything and it will mean more than the things they do. it should be that actions speak louder than words. and smart people know that. but not these people and their supporters. they just see what they want

Reply
38
Dave in mi
4d ago

The republicans are threatening to end the American way of live .Thier fear of other races is the driving force of the insanity.1938 allover again.

Reply(23)
47
Josh Brown
2d ago

he supports a national terrorist organization that attacked America on Jan 6 and now is on trial...is he apart of that criminal group

Reply
13
Kalamazoo Gazette

Tudor Dixon agrees to Oct. 13 debate with Gretchen Whitmer

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has agreed to debate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Oct. 13 on WOOD TV in Grand Rapids, the candidate wrote on Twitter Thursday. In late August, Whitmer’s campaign announced, apparently impromptu, that she had agreed to debates on Oct. 13 and 25. Since then Dixon’s camp has argued there should be an earlier debate before ballots are in the hands of absentee voters at the end of September.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Court: Michigan voters may decide on expanding voting access

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A question will appear on the November ballot on whether Michigan should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court sided with supporters of Promote the Vote 2022, a coalition of organizations that submitted signatures to put the proposed constitutional amendment before voters. The measure would require state-funded absentee ballot drop boxes, as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications, and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election. It also would allow Michigan voters to verify their identity with a signed statement or a photo ID, and it would require nine days of in-person early voting. Khalilah Spencer, board president for Promote the Vote 2022, said in a statement following the court’s decision that the initiative “will help ensure that every Michigan voter’s voice is heard.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
