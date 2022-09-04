Candidate for Lieutenant Governor deletes picture with Three Percenters flag, disavows sentiments of group

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shane Hernandez, the GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor running alongside Tudor Dixon, has apologized after posting a photo to Twitter.

The photo showed him standing behind a Three Percenters flag, and beside a man he claims he bought honey from.

After posting the photo, Hernandez deleted it and posted a follow-up tweet, where he said that he "disavow(s) any such sentiment."

7 Action News has reached out to the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the press team for gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon for comment. As of Saturday evening, we have yet to hear from either office

According to the ADL Center for Antisemitism Research, Three Percenters claim to be part of a "militia movement, which supports the idea of a small number of dedicated “patriots” protecting Americans from government tyranny, just as the patriots of the American Revolution protected early Americans from British tyranny."

Members of the group have been charged for their role to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as reported by Reuters.

Last month, a jury found Barry Croft and Adam Fox guilty of plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer. The prosecution claimed that the two men, who were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, were members of the Three Percenters.

In a few months, Dixon and Hernandez will face current Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, both Democrats.

Michigan's general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For information about November's ballot initiatives, candidates and polling locations, visit michigan.gov/sos/elections. Absentee ballots for that election were made available in August.