ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Emotions raw before Nice Bastille Day attack trial begins

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xPta_0hhezrtt00

It was Bastille Day on the French Riviera.

A lawyer was strolling with her mother, friends and a colleague along the beachfront boulevard in Nice to celebrate France's national day. Four young sisters from Poland had spent a day of sightseeing. Two Russian students were on a summer break. And a Texas family, on vacation with young children, was taking in some of Europe’s classic sights. The bright lights of the packed boardwalk glittered along the bay like a string of stars.

Those lights would mark a pathway of murder and destruction that night of July 14, 2016. Shortly after the end of a fireworks display, a 19-tonne (21 U.S.-ton) truck careered through the crowds for 2 kilometers (1¼ miles) like a snow plow, hitting person after person.

The final death toll was 86, including 15 children and adolescents, while 450 others were injured.

Eight people go on trial on Monday in a special French terrorism court accused of helping the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel , who left a gruesome trail of crushed and mangled bodies across 15 city blocks. Bouhlel himself was killed by police the same night.

“It was like on a battlefield,” said Jean Claude Hubler, a survivor and an eyewitness to the horrific attack that holiday Thursday. He rushed to the boardwalk to help after hearing desperate screams of people, who had been cheering and laughing and dancing on the beach a minute before.

“There were people lying on the ground everywhere, some of them were still alive, screaming,” Hubler said. As he waited for the ambulances to arrive, he kneeled down beside a man and a woman as they lay dying on the pavement, in a pool of blood and surrounded by crushed and mangled bodies.

“I was holding her hand on her last breath,” Hubler said.

Three suspects have been charged with terrorist conspiracy for alleged links to the attacker. Five others face other criminal charges, including for allegedly providing arms to the assailant. If convicted, they face sentences ranging from 5 years to life in prison. The verdict is expected in December.

Investigators did not find evidence that any of the suspects was directly involved in the murderous rampage on that hot summer night in 2016.

Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian with French residency, was the lone attacker, and is considered solely responsible for the deaths 86 people, including 33 foreigners from Poland, the United States, Russia, Algeria, Tunisia, Switzerland and elsewhere.

Myriam Bellazouz, the lawyer, lived a few blocks from Nice's boardwalk. She was strolling along it with her mother on the night of the attack and was killed. It took friends and colleagues three days of frantic searching around the traumatized city and pleas on social media to find her remains.

Only two of the four Chrzanowska sisters, on vacation from Poland, returned home alive.

When the truck sped through the crowd, one of the students from Moscow, Viktoria Savachenko, couldn’t get out of the way in time and was killed. American Sean Copeland, the father of the family from a town near Austin, Texas, also died in the attack along with his 11-year-old son, Brodie.

Christophe Lyon is the sole survivor of an extended French family that had gathered in Nice for the Bastille Day celebrations. His parents, Gisele and Germain Lyon, his wife, Veronique, her parents Francois and Christiane Locatelli and their grandson Mickael Pellegrini, all died in the attack. Lyon is listed among dozens of witnesses, survivors and victims’ family members who will later this month testify in the Paris court to the horrific events of that night.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. However, French prosecutors said that while Bouhlel had been inspired by the extremist group's propaganda, investigators found no evidence that IS orchestrated the attack.

Eight months before the Nice attack, on Nov. 13, 2015, a 20-member team of battle-hardened Islamic State extremists, spread around Paris to mount coordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring hundreds.

After nine months of trial, the lone survivor of the murderous group that had terrorized the French capital, Salah Abdeslam , was in June convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the deadliest peacetime attack in France’s history.

The trial of the eights suspects in the Nice attack will take place in the same Paris courtroom as the proceedings against Abdeslam. French law mandates trials of terrorism are held in the capital.

The proceedings will be broadcast live to the Acropolis Convention Center in Nice for those victims' family members and general public not traveling to Paris. Audio of the trial will also be available online, with a 30-minute delay.

Many survivors and those mourning loved ones brace themselves for reliving the traumatic events during the trial. For others, the proceedings — although far away from the city that is still reeling from the bloodshed and loss — are an opportunity to recount publicly their personal horrors inflicted that night and to listen to countless acts of bravery, humanity and compassion among strangers.

With the perpetrator dead, few expect to get justice.

Audrey Borla, who lost her twin sister, Laura, will travel to Paris to face the group of eight suspects. She wants to tell them how she's survived the past six years without the woman she calls her “other half,” and how she plans to live a full life for many years even without her.

“You took my sister away from me but you are not going to make me stop living, ” Borla said in a interview with broadcaster France 3.

“You are not going to make me give up on life.”

___

Nicolas Vaux-Montagny reported from Paris. Oleg Cetinic contributed from Paris.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

New monarch decides mourning period

The royal family and their households traditionally enter into Court Mourning following the death of a sovereign.The length of time spent in Court Mourning has varied throughout history, with the details decided on by the new monarch and the instructions published in the London Gazette.When George VI died in February 1952, the royals, on the order of Elizabeth II, observed Court Mourning for just over 16 weeks – much shorter than previously.After George V’s death in January 1936, the court, on the orders of Edward VIII, went into full Court Mourning for six months, followed by three months of half-...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

How Queen’s death in Scotland has activated Operation Unicorn

The death of the Queen in Scotland has triggered contingency plans known as Operation Unicorn.Part of the long-held so-called London Bridge arrangements for the aftermath of Elizabeth’s death, Unicorn sets in motion additional ceremonial events in Edinburgh ahead of the logistics of moving the Queen’s coffin back to London.The Earl Marshal who is in charge of the plans will, along with royal aides and the Government, be rapidly adjusting the overarching timetable to incorporate the Scottish element, as the military, clergy and police turn their attention to the immense practicalities.The royal family has already made the urgent dash to Balmoral,...
U.K.
The Independent

What happens next? Day by day after the Queen’s death

The Queen has died and King Charles III is the new monarch.Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around 11 days’ time.Day of DeathThursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm on Thursday September 8 – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.The new King had dashed to...
U.K.
The Independent

Nation begins period of mourning for its ‘rock’ – the Queen

The Queen will be commemorated by pomp and ceremony as the nation begins a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch.Gun salutes will ring out in the capital and bells will toll across the country, with churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.Charles will now turn his mind to matters of state as...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salah Abdeslam
The Independent

‘I thought she’d live forever’: Thousands brave rain to mourn the Queen outside Buckingham Palace

They came in their thousands, in the rain and the dark. United by grief, they stood, sobbed and sang.Mourners braved downpours to gather outside Buckingham Palace through the night and pay their respects to the Queen after she died at Balmoral on Thursday.They clutched umbrellas and flowers, candles and each other’s hands. They spoke in hushed tones. They did not hide their tears or their shock.“I just thought she’d live forever,” said one, hairdresser James O’Neill. “She’s been there throughout my entire life and I sort of thought she always would be. And for her to be gone –...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences to the British royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.He noted in the statement Friday that Elizabeth was the first British monarch to visit China, which she did in 1986. "Her death is a great loss to the British people.”The statement added that China was willing to work with King Charles III as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people.Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to British Prime Minister Liz Truss.The queen’s death Thursday comes amid tensions between Britain...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen death - latest: King Charles leads tributes as Britain begins period of mourning

King Charles is leading tributes to his “cherished” mother, Elizabeth II, as Britain mourns the death of its longest-serving monarch.Liz Truss, Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson were among world leaders and politicians who issued heartfelt responses after the Queen died on Thursday aged 96. Ms Truss, who became prime minister after an audience with the Queen on Tuesday, called her “the rock upon which modern Britain was built”.The Queen reigned for almost seven decades between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bataclan#Russian#U S Ton#French
The Independent

Putin writes to King Charles offering ‘sincere sympathy’ over Queen’s death

Vladimir Putin has written to King Charles III paying tribute to Elizabeth II and offering “sincere sympathy” to Britain after her death.Despite the tensions over the war in Ukraine, the Russian president reached out to monarch in telegram on Thursday.He wrote: "The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage."I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The best new restaurants opening this month

Staying on top of restaurant openings, in London and beyond, has never been easier with our guide to the hottest new spots to book ASAP.This month, a beloved Nikkei franchsie returns to the Soho scene, an art and food destination sets up shop on the shores of Margate, and a London instiution will open its first new site in seven years. SeptemberChotto Matte SohoThe renowned Japanese Peruvian restaurant will be reopening its doors on Friday 9 September after undergoing a full transformation to add a stylish lounge bar as well as a new menu. Expect more of the brand’s iconic...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Expats in California honour the Queen in true British style – at the pub

More than 5,000 miles away from home, expats and Americans alike came together in California to honour the Queen in true British-style – at the pub.At Ye Olde Kings Head, in Santa Monica, a shrine dedicated to the monarch featuring candles, roses and pictures was placed outside.Passers-by stopped to take pictures and conversations between strangers invariably turned to the Queen, her long and historic reign and legacy.Among those parked up at the pub were young British actresses Tatiana Ashborn and Lydia Williams, who ordered cups of tea and full English breakfasts to mark the occasion.The pair, who recently moved state-side,...
WORLD
The Independent

Edinburgh to host major literature conference

Edinburgh is to host the Unesco Cities of Literature network conference in 2024, marking 20 years since it became the first city to be given the designation.Representatives from more than 40 literary cities around the world will come to Edinburgh in October of that year to mark the achievements of the past two decades and plan for the future.The City of Literature title and concept was devised in Edinburgh and the Scottish capital was designated as the world’s first such city by Unesco in 2004.There are currently 42 Cities of Literature in 32 countries across six continents, and by 2024...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Tunisia
The Independent

Sadiq Khan to publish book on climate crisis and asthma diagnosis

London mayor Sadiq Khan has written his first book about the climate crisis and his diagnosis of asthma.The 51-year-old’s debut, Breathe, is billed as a “seven-step guide to winning support for tough climate action”.Mr Khan, who was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 43, said: “Climate change is the biggest threat facing our world, and since being elected mayor I’ve made it a mission to clean up London’s killer air pollution and reduce our carbon emissions so we can build a better, greener city for everyone.“This summer has shown climate change isn’t a faraway problem. London saw record temperatures, an official...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Charles to be formally proclaimed King at historic Accession Council

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation...
POLITICS
The Independent

What is a state funeral and who has had one in the UK?

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”Royal protocol outlines that the nation enter into a state of mourning, but there are also several procedures in place surrounding funerals for members of the royal family.Unlike Prince Philip, who had a royal ceremonial funeral, the Queen will have a state funeral, which is usually reserved for the sovereign.But what exactly is a state funeral and who else has had one?...
U.K.
The Independent

Ireland’s president and premier pay tribute to the Queen

Irish President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as “a remarkable friend of Ireland” upon her death at the age of 96, as Irish premier Micheal Martin said that her wisdom and experience were “truly unique”.Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.Members of the Irish government issued statements paying tribute to the Queen – in particular praising her 2011 visit to Ireland as a “watershed moment” in Anglo-Irish relations in what was the...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

833K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy